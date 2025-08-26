Dietitian explains science behind anxiety's impact on gut health - and how to restore 'balance'

It's now common knowledge that mental and physical health are highly intertwined, and that factors such as stress, anxiety and depression can have a significant impact on your body. At the moment, 'gut health' has become a bit of a buzzword, aligning with more people fermenting their foods than ever before and fibre taking the spot of the moment's trendiest macronutrient. Most importantly, your gut health is equally affected by your mental health – but what really is gut health, and how can your anxiety influence it? HELLO! spoke to an expert to find out.

What is gut health?

© Getty Images Stress can impact your digestive health

Aleks Jagiello, HCPC-registered dietitian verified on Doctify, describes gut health as "how well your digestive system functions as an integrated brain-gut network". This includes a "balanced microbiome" of bacteria and other microbes in your intestines that support your gut, coordination of your digestive muscles and having an intestinal lining that is intact, not too leaky.

How can anxiety affect your gut health?

Aleks highlights that not all stress is the same and that various kinds of stress affect your gut in slightly different ways. She says that chronic or ongoing stress "can keep the body's stress response activated continuously," which leads to persistent dietary changes that can cause food to move too slowly, leading to bloating or constipation or too quickly through your system, causing cramping or diarrhoea. It can also exacerbate the symptoms of conditions such as IBS or acid reflux.

© Getty Images Different types of stress and anxiety uniquely affect your body

Meanwhile, intense anxiety or short-term acute stress has a more immediate effect, according to Aleks: "Psychological stress and anxiety can induce colon spasms and trigger bowel symptoms within minutes." She also points out that it can cause a surge in bowel movements, urgency or even diarrhoea, as your body goes into "fight-or-flight". Anxiety can also cause the oesophagus to spasm, leading to indigestion and heartburn.

The nutrition expert gives a "special mention" to workplace stress, including pressures such as "tight deadlines, long hours, or job insecurity". This type of stress can manifest in the development of a functional gut disorder, similarly to other long-term or chronic stresses.

How can we look after our gut?

© Darrin James A fibre-rich balance diet can help your gut

Aleks states that while it's impossible to eliminate all stress from life, we can reduce its impact on our digestive system with simple steps. She suggests relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises or gentle meditation, 20 to 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day, eating a gut-friendly and balanced diet, mind-body therapies such as yoga or hypnotherapy, and prioritising good sleep.