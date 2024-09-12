Holly Ramsay announces surprise engagement to Adam Peaty - see stunning gold diamond ring

Congratulations are in order for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay! The couple, who have been together since June 2023, have announced their engagement.

Sharing a series of beautiful snapshots from a recent luxury holiday, the lovebirds looked thrilled. "I can't believe you're going to be my wife. I'm truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace," Adam wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram The couple seemed to have gotten engaged during a luxury holiday

"You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question."

He also said that her family, which includes her father, the chef Gordon Ramsay, "always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust".

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay's daughter showed off her stunning engagement ring

"Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.

"Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face. I promise to always love you with all my heart."

Adam concluded with a verse from the Bible, saying: "Matthew 19:6. 'So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.'"

© Instagram Adam posted an emotional statement on Instagram where he promised 'to always love you with all my heart'

Sharing her own happiness, Holly gushed: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

"Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife."

She added that she will "always be there" for former Strictly Come Dancing star Peaty, and her son George.



"I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more.

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

"Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. Butthe greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13."

The Olympic swimmer found love with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, whom he met in 2021 while competing in Strictly Come Dancing alongside her sister Tilly. He is also a doting father to four-year-old son George, whom he shares with his ex-partner Eiri Munro.

© BBC Adam first met Holly when he performed on Strictly Come Dancing

Adam and Holly only went public with their romance in June 2023, but Adam gushed about his close relationship with her family.

"She’s been pinnacle [sic] to this moment in my life where I can have peace and I can have that kind of love where it’s not defined by anything else other than the connection that we have. It’s great, and I look forward to the future," he told The Times.

© Karwai Tang The swimmer previously gushed about Holly's family

"[Gordon] just inspires me to be successful," he added, before describing the Ramsays as "incredible people, an incredible family. Very supportive, very welcoming, very loving."

