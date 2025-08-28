Skipped breakfast? A nutritionist's 5 tips on fuelling the morning to decrease 'risk' of ill health

What did you have for breakfast this morning? Mine consisted of an oat-milk latte and a peanut butter oat bar (Deliciously Ella, you have me in a chokehold), with a humble banana thrown in for good measure. It's certainly not the worst spread, but I've had better. Usually, my go-to is a hearty bowl of overnight-prepped oats full of kefir for gut health, yoghurt for protein, and berries for fibre and seeds for a combination of all the above. But as of late, convenience and speed are winning.

I'm far from alone; in fact, a YouGov study conducted in 2024 shared that over half of Brits surveyed skip breakfast altogether. It's easily done for the majority of people with stressful morning commutes, getting the kids organised and successfully dropped off at the school gates, all while trying to leave the house looking half presentable. As tricky as it can be, however, nutritionists insist that skipping breakfast altogether is not a good idea. Here's why…

© Getty Images More than half of Brits skip breakfast, according to studies. But experts note that skipping it can increase the chances of chronic diseases and ill health

Olivia Pelaez, Functional Nutritionist on the Research, Nutrition and Innovation team at daily greens drink brand AG1, is keen to stress the importance of eating breakfast. "Skipping breakfast daily can have a lot of negative impacts on your short-term and long-term health, and it could even lead to an increased risk of obesity, despite skipping the morning calories. Some studies suggest that it slows your metabolism, causing your body to store calories rather than burn them. When your metabolism slows down, your body starts burning the glucose in your muscles, resulting in muscle wasting and burning less fat."

She adds: "Breakfast can also help you have a stress-free day by regulating your hormone levels. Cortisol levels are highest at around 7 am in most people, and eating food can bring the levels down and contribute to a less stressful morning. It is also found that skipping breakfast can reduce people's concentration levels throughout the day, so a healthy breakfast can keep you more alert at work." So now we know it's so important, what do we eat? Click through the gallery to read more expert tips.

© Getty Images Avoid processed breakfast foods Olivia suggests that opting for processed foods high in sugar and unhealthy fats is almost as bad as skipping altogether, as it can disrupt digestion and lead to discomfort. "Choosing a balanced breakfast with fibre, lean protein, and healthy fats can help prevent digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and acid reflux."



© Alamy Stock Photo Vitamins and minerals We all know that vitamins and minerals are a staple of our diet, so how do we ensure we get them in the most important meal of the day? "Eating vitamin and mineral-rich foods as part of your breakfast can help boost your immune system, improve your mood and support long-term physical health," says Olivia. "Breakfast foods such as eggs, chia seeds, oatmeal, fresh fruit and black coffee are all rich in these nutrients."



© Getty Images Breakfast can improve your mental health It's not just our physical health that reaps the benefits of breakfast. Olivia notes: "A healthy breakfast can contribute to improved concentration, lower stress levels and a generally happier mood. Plan ahead and prepare a nutritious breakfast, such as overnight oats, making your morning routine simpler and helping your body to process food and manage energy levels throughout the day."



© Getty Images Eat with your gut in mind Gut health is all the rage right now, and for good reason! Olivia explains: "A healthy breakfast should include foods rich in probiotics (live beneficial bacteria found in fermented foods like yoghurt or kefir) and prebiotics (types of fibre that feed beneficial gut bacteria). These help maintain a balanced and diverse gut microbiome, which supports nutrient absorption and immune function."

