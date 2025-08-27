5 Brain foods that boost memory and focus according to a nutritionist

Can you boost your memory and focus through diet? Research indicates that yes, there are foods that there are certain foods you can easily add to your meals to help protect and nourish the cells. Paired with a balanced diet with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, fatty fish, nuts, seeds and legumes, these are the specific foods that are proven to help brain health. Try adding these to your plate daily or at least three times a week, for maximum benefits.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring are all fantastic sources of omega-3s which has been shown to lower levels of beta amyloid which forms damaging clumps in the brain for people with Alzheimer's disease. Aim to eat at least three servings of fish per week. If you are not keen on fish then you can sub for flaxseeds or avocados or an omega-3 supplement.

Leafy greens

I cannot stress enough the importance of leafy greens in our diets. Think kale, spinach, collards and broccoli - all abundant sources of vitamin K, lutein, folate and beta carotene which work to slow cognitive decline. Try to add leafy greens at every meal or at least lunch and dinner for maximum benefits.

Walnuts

Studies have shown that walnuts improved cognitive test scores thanks to their high levels of ALAs or omega-3s. Foods high in omega 3's not only prove brain health but heart health also. Diets rich in omegas have been linked to lower blood pressure and arteries. You can add them to salads or yoghurt for a tasty and nutrient dense boost.

Berries

Berries are not only packed with antioxidants but flavonoids, which studies show improve memory. The research found that women who ate two servings of blueberries and strawberries a week, delayed memory loss by two and a half years. You can toss berries in oatmeal, salads, desserts or simply serve with some protein-rich Greek yoghurt.

Tea

Research has shown that caffeine improves memory, mood and alertness, especially when sleep deprived. Enjoy a cup of green tea which studies show reduces the likelihood of dementia and brain lesions as we age. Prefer coffee over green tea? As a nutritionist I recommend not to drink coffee past 2pm as it can impact your sleep. If you suffer from anxiety, limit your cups of coffee to no more than two per day as the caffeine levels can cause heart palpitations in some people.

Brain boost meal plan

Breakfast: Avocado, leafy greens and poached eggs and a cup of green tea

Lunch: Sardines on toast with leafy greens

Snack: Greek yoghurt, berries and walnuts and a cup of green tea

Dinner: Roasted salmon with broccoli and quinoa

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest books The Perimenopause Plan and Everyday Easy Vegan