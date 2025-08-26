I'm a doctor - these are the worst foods for brain health and 'drained energy'

It's no great revelation to say that some food groups are bad for our health. With increased awareness of ultra-processed food (UPF), gut health and foods that reduce preventable, chronic illnesses, there is seemingly endless literature in the health space about what we should be eating to prioritise our physical health. One aspect of our health that perhaps gets less airtime is our cognitive health, and one doctor shared with HELLO! the foods that we should be avoiding if we struggle with "crashes", "drained energy" and want to improve our memory. Dr Daniel Atkinson, the clinical lead for Treated.com, an online healthcare service company, and a former GP with over two decades in the health industry, spoke to HELLO! about brain health and our food, and how they go together.

© Getty Images Foods such as fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds and more are all optimal for brain health

Foods to avoid when it comes to our brain health

Dr Daniel notes that the worst for our cognitive health are the ones that are highly processed and steeped in sugar. "Too much sugar in your diet can lead to insulin resistance, which can impact how well your brain works. Unbalanced blood sugar can cause crashes, too, which can drain your energy and make it harder to focus," he explained. "When it comes to protein, try to eat oily fish where possible, and choose leaner cuts of meat (think chicken and turkey) over red meat, which is usually high in saturated fat."

© Getty Images What we eat has a direct impact on our physical, mental and emotional health

Daniel also notes that while they are less common these days, foods containing 'trans fats' are best swerved, too. "These are sometimes referred to in ingredients lists as 'partially hydrogenated vegetable oils', and are sometimes found in processed cakes, pastries and biscuits. Trans fats can increase 'bad' cholesterol and have been linked to poor memory."

What should we be eating?

Although Daniel notes that 'trans fats' aren't so good, he's keen to stress that the word 'fat' gets a bad reputation and that, actually, our brain in fact needs fat, but it's a case of choosing the right kind. "The word 'fat' is sometimes used as shorthand for 'high-calorie' or 'unhealthy', but your brain is around 60 per cent fat and so needs the right nutrition. Saturated and trans fats should be limited, but omega-3 fats, such as those found in fish like mackerel and herring, as well as seeds and nuts like flaxseeds and walnuts, can improve clarity of thought while supporting mood and memory."

Daniel added: "Foods rich in omega-3s are essential for brain cell production and communication between cells. Omega-3s also reduce inflammation and can improve blood flow to the brain to ensure it gets the nutrients and oxygen it needs. Because omega-3s are highly susceptible to damage, eating foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries and dark leafy greens like kale, can help to protect omega-3s and your brain from damage."

© Getty Images Foods high in omega-3 such as fish and eggs are good for improving clarity, mood and memory

Feed your memory

When it comes to memory, the essential food group Daniel outlined above, Omega-3s, are also big support networks. "Studies have shown that diets rich in omega-3s can slow the onset of cognitive-related decline, such as dementia. And in one study that looked at the results of cognitive tests, those with higher omega-3 levels in their blood did better overall. So, eating a balance of omega-3-rich foods has the potential to boost your memory and might improve your focus. Aside from omega-3s, try to eat whole foods that contain a variety of essential nutrients. Eggs, for example, contain a range of B vitamins and choline. Choline is a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays a part in memory and learning."