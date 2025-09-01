The 'autumn slump' is incoming: 10 ways to sidestep the seasonal bleaks

As the days get shorter and the weather turns, many of us feel our mood dip. The joy of summer, long days and holidays gives way to darker mornings and colder weather. With seasonal changes, it can feel harder to maintain motivation. This is what I describe as the 'autumn slump' - a seasonal dip in energy and outlook as summer comes to a close. For most people, this slump is temporary and manageable. But for some, these changes can develop or indicate something more significant, such as depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The challenge lies in recognising when low mood is part of normal seasonal changes, and when it's a signal to seek further support.

Why does the autumn slump happen?

There are several reasons why mood can decline at this time of year...

End of summer blues : The transition from long, light-filled days to shorter, colder evenings can feel like a loss and unwanted change. Summer is often associated with freedom and fun, and its end can bring a sense of sadness.

: The transition from long, light-filled days to shorter, colder evenings can feel like a loss and unwanted change. Summer is often associated with freedom and fun, and its end can bring a sense of sadness. Back-to-routine pressures : September and October mark a return to school and work schedules, which can feel overwhelming after the slower pace of summer.

: September and October mark a return to school and work schedules, which can feel overwhelming after the slower pace of summer. Biological changes : Reduced exposure to sunlight lowers serotonin and vitamin D levels - both crucial for regulating mood. The shift in daylight also affects our circadian rhythm, which influences sleep and energy.

: Reduced exposure to sunlight lowers serotonin and vitamin D levels - both crucial for regulating mood. The shift in daylight also affects our circadian rhythm, which influences sleep and energy. Psychological triggers: For some, autumn can stir up feelings of stress as the year draws to a close, and time feels like it's flying when the previous Christmas doesn't even seem that long ago…

These factors combine to create a natural dip in energy and mood for many people.

What does a 'normal' autumn slump look like?

A seasonal slump often includes:

Feeling more sluggish or tired

Difficulty concentrating, or procrastinating more than usual

Mild irritability or restlessness

Craving more carbs or 'comfort foods'

Wanting to stay in more but importantly, still enjoying activities, exercise, and socialising once you're there

These changes tend to be short-lived; they don't usually interfere with daily life in a significant way.

Signs it could be more than a slump

It's important to be aware of when low mood may have crossed into something more serious. Ask yourself the following questions to assess if you might need to seek support for your low mood:

Loss of pleasure : Do all hobbies, social events, exercise, or day-to-day activities no longer bring you enjoyment or lift your mood?

: Do all hobbies, social events, exercise, or day-to-day activities no longer bring you enjoyment or lift your mood? Persistent sadness : Have you felt down, empty, or hopeless most days for two weeks or more?

: Have you felt down, empty, or hopeless most days for two weeks or more? Sleep disruption : Do you have difficulty falling asleep, waking early, or oversleeping?

: Do you have difficulty falling asleep, waking early, or oversleeping? Changes in appetite : Have you been consistently eating far less or far more than usual, with weight changes?

: Have you been consistently eating far less or far more than usual, with weight changes? Negative self-talk : Do you experience feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or being overly self-critical?

: Do you experience feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or being overly self-critical? Increased anxiety : Have you been overthinking, catastrophising, or ruminating more than usual / often?

: Have you been overthinking, catastrophising, or ruminating more than usual / often? Physical symptoms : Have you experienced new symptoms that could be related, such as headaches, digestive issues, or muscle tension with no clear medical cause?

: Have you experienced new symptoms that could be related, such as headaches, digestive issues, or muscle tension with no clear medical cause? Impact on functioning: Are you struggling to manage work, relationships, or everyday responsibilities like housework?

If you notice several of these symptoms together, and especially if they persist, it may be more than a simple seasonal slump and you should seek advice from your GP or another medical professional.

Practical ways to lift your mood

If your mood feels lower than usual, there are practical steps you can take to support yourself...

Get outside daily : Exposure to daylight and fresh air, even for 20 minutes on a cloudy day, helps regulate mood and energy. This also contributes to exercise, which has a positive knock-on impact on mental and emotional health.

: Exposure to daylight and fresh air, even for 20 minutes on a cloudy day, helps regulate mood and energy. This also contributes to exercise, which has a positive knock-on impact on mental and emotional health. Prioritise sleep : Keep a consistent sleep schedule, limit screen-time before bed, and create a calming evening routine.

: Keep a consistent sleep schedule, limit screen-time before bed, and create a calming evening routine. Move your body : Exercise releases endorphins and improves energy. This doesn’t need to be intense - walking, home workouts, swimming, yoga, or dancing all count.

: Exercise releases endorphins and improves energy. This doesn’t need to be intense - walking, home workouts, swimming, yoga, or dancing all count. Eat nourishing foods : Balance comforting meals with plenty of protein, fruit, and vegetables to maintain stable energy levels.

: Balance comforting meals with plenty of protein, fruit, and vegetables to maintain stable energy levels. Stay socially connected : Arrange time with friends or family, even when you don’t feel like it. Connection and socialising often lifts mood.

: Arrange time with friends or family, even when you don’t feel like it. Connection and socialising often lifts mood. Plan and stick to a daily routine: A simple daily routine can make a big difference. By adding structure to your day, it helps you feel more in control, boosts your mood, and makes everyday life feel calmer and more manageable.

A simple daily routine can make a big difference. By adding structure to your day, it helps you feel more in control, boosts your mood, and makes everyday life feel calmer and more manageable. Try light therapy : SAD lamps, which mimic natural daylight, can help regulate circadian rhythms.

: SAD lamps, which mimic natural daylight, can help regulate circadian rhythms. Breathing exercises : Slow, mindful breathing helps calm the nervous system, reduce anxiety, and restore a sense of balance. Even a few minutes a day can make a difference and there are plenty of free apps and videos online to help guide you on this.

: Slow, mindful breathing helps calm the nervous system, reduce anxiety, and restore a sense of balance. Even a few minutes a day can make a difference and there are plenty of free apps and videos online to help guide you on this. Journalling : Writing down thoughts and feelings provides an outlet for worries, helps identify unhelpful patterns, and can foster gratitude when you note small positives each day.

: Writing down thoughts and feelings provides an outlet for worries, helps identify unhelpful patterns, and can foster gratitude when you note small positives each day. Practice self-compassion : Recognise that dips in mood are common and avoid being harsh or critical of yourself for struggling.

These small but consistent changes can make a noticeable difference in how you feel.

When to seek professional help

If low mood continues for more than a couple of weeks or begins to interfere with your daily functioning, it may be time to seek professional support. Speaking to a GP or therapist can provide clarity, reassurance, and tailored guidance.

It's also crucial to know that if you ever experience thoughts of self-harm or suicide, you should seek immediate help. Call 999 in an emergency, or reach out to the Samaritans on 116 123, available 24/7 for free, confidential support.

Lastly…

An autumn slump is a common experience. For many, it is simply the body and mind adjusting to seasonal change. But if low mood persists or worsens, it's important to remember that support is available — and reaching out is a sign of strength, not weakness. By noticing the early signs, taking proactive steps, and knowing when to seek help, you can navigate the darker months while protecting your mental wellbeing.

Helen Wells is Clinical Director and Psychotherapist at The Dawn Rehab and Wellness Centre Thailand.