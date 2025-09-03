Michael Strahan makes weight loss revelation on return to GMA

Michael Strahan enjoyed a summer of fun in the sun, but now he says he's paying for it. The Good Morning America host opened up about his fitness goals during a segment on the show. They co-stars were discussing why September is the new January for setting resolutions when Michael coyly confessed: "I need to lose some weight." He continued: "I've been over there playing a little golf," suggesting he favored the sport over more intense workouts over the summer. "I want to lose about six pounds."

Michael said he was motivated after seeing some of his ripped photos from his Magic Mike cameo and said he was determined to be: "More committed, more mindful and more consistent." George Stephanopoulos said he was going to focus on his strength training and Lara Spencer wants to improve her golf as tennis is becoming hard on her body.

© ABC via Getty Images Michael confessed he's eager to lose six pounds he gained over the summer

Michael works hard to stay in shape and as a former athlete, he knows how to take care of himself. He had a successful 15-year-year career in the NFL as a defensive end for the New York Giants. During his time for the team, he sported a considerably bulkier frame before losing weight after retiring from the NFL. Michael previously confessed: "It just wasn't me," when it came to his former physique.

© Getty Michael during his NFL career when he said he was at his heaviest

Michael weighed around 285 pounds while playing pro football but said he didn't know the right way to bulk up back then. "When I first got in the league, I came in at 250-something," he said during an appearance on All The Smoke podcast. "But then they told me to gain weight, but, back then, they didn't tell you the proper way. So, I was just fast food, pizza, I was like 280."

© GC Images Michael wants to get fighting fit

But he put on too much weight and then had to navigate the difficult journey of losing it. "For years, I was in the 270s," Michael added. "Then I went down to the 260s. As I got older, I started gradually losing weight." While he mixes up his workouts today, there's one exercise Michael refuses to do.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan looked very different in his days on the field

"The exercise I hate the most reminds me so much of football that I have PTSD...burpees," Michael has said. "Full uniform, hot, humid, sweaty, and the coach is blowing the whistle. The second I was done with the NFL, I was done with burpees for life."