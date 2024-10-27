Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares raw hospital photos as she marks one year since cancer diagnosis

It is a poignant weekend, though one full of relief, for Michael Strahan and his family.

On Saturday, October 26, the Good Morning America anchor's daughter Isabella, 20, marked the one year anniversary since she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

After several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, the college sophomore was officially declared cancer-free earlier in the summer, and now she is reflecting on the moment that changed her life.

In honor of the difficult anniversary, Isabella — who has a twin sister, Sophia, and whose mom is Michael's ex-wife Jean Muggli — took to Instagram and marked the day by sharing photos of when she was first in the hospital.

She first shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed seemingly before or after a surgery, followed by another of her again in the hospital bed, surrounded by countless flower arrangements and balloons.

"365 days since my life changed tremendously," she wrote in the first one, followed by: "Thankful for the progress I've made," in the second one.

© Instagram Isabella received her diagnosis at the end of October

Isabella had only recently graduated from high school and started her first year at the University of Southern California when she received her cancer diagnosis.

She documented much of her journey through it with a YouTube series in support of her hospital, Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and in one of her last videos, in June, she detailed her last ever round of chemotherapy, which had been initially delayed from April.

© Instagram She completed treatment this summer

"[This is] the last time hopefully ever. Jealous of people who don't have to do this but at least it's almost over, and praying for those who have to go through it," she shared at the time in one of the vlogs' clips, and in another one, she excitedly added: "Last bag of chemo today, and then I have a little funfetti parade, and I'll ring the bell," before the video came to an end.

© Instagram The college sophomore with her mom Jean

She first announced her cancer diagnosis in a joint GMA interview with her father and his longtime co-host Robin Roberts. "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said at the time, noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

© Instagram She and her twin sister Sophia are Michael's youngest kids

After Michael promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor — larger than a golf ball — in the back of her head.

Michael also noted during the emotional conversation: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."