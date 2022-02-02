Michael Strahan marks end of an era in poignant message The Good Morning America star is a former Super Bowl champion

Michael Strahan was one of the many stars to pay a poignant tribute to sporting legend Tom Brady following the news of his retirement.

The news was all the more bittersweet for Michael, who knows only all too well what it's like to be an NFL champion, given his own sporting background.

On Wednesday's Good Morning America, the former NFL star said of Tom's retirement: "22 years…we both know how long and how tough it is for anybody to go that long on anything they do."

VIDEO: Michael Strahan surprised by George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

The TV star added: "He's going to miss it. When I'm asked that question, I know he's going to miss football, I missed it."

He further shared his pride for Tom in an Instagram post, where he shared a heartfelt message alongside several photos of the pair.

Michael wrote: "Congratulations to my man @tombrady on retiring from the NFL... Tom, I know you hate to be called the GOAT but there is no other word to describe your achievements!

Michael Strahan paid tribute to Tom Brady following his retirement

"Proud to call you a friend, brother and business partner. "Enjoy retirement and whatever the next phase of life brings you. Let’s just make sure we hit the golf course since you now have some free time."

Sad day for NFL," one fan commented, while another wrote: "Congratulations!! You will definitely be missed on the field!!" A third added: "Two of the best."

Tom announced his retirement following days of speculation surrounding his future career.

Tom Brady with Michael Strahan on GMA

In a lengthy statement, he wrote: "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions.

"And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

He continued to then pay tribute to his wife and children, thanking them for their support during his career.

The star wrote: "And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement.

Michael joined GMA after retiring from the NFL

"I always came off the field and home to the most loving wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career.

"Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

