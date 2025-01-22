Exes Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli come together to reflect on daughter Isabella's cancer battle

Michael Strahan and his family are reflecting on the hardest year of their lives.

It has been just over a year since the Good Morning America anchor's daughter Isabella, who is twins with Sophia, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

After undergoing several surgeries — including on her 19th birthday — radiation, and chemotherapy, the model was officially declared cancer-free in the summer, she has returned to school at the University of California, and now her family has come together and looked back on overcoming it all.

Speaking with People, Michael first recalled how "[Isabella] was thin and tired and bald and all the things you hate to see your kid go through," however, "her spirit was there."

"One of the things she said, probably the hardest thing I had to hear was, 'Dad I'll do whatever. I want to live,'" he added.

His ex-wife Jean Muggli, Isabella and Sophia's mom, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2006, similarly said: "Isabella's strength and resilience was the same as it was when she was a little girl. The way she handled every day with grace was amazing."

Sophia, who is a student at Duke University — Isabella was treated at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center — added of her twin sister: "She would say to me 'I just want to feel normal. Nothing in my life is normal.'" And "even though … nothing she went through was a normal experience," the family made her feel as such as much as possible.

"I knew she wouldn't quit," Michael further shared, maintaining: "She was going to fight — and she did."

Isabella documented much of her journey battling cancer in a YouTube series meant to raise funds for her hospital, and she will further shed light on the experience with a forthcoming ABC special, Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer, which will air February 5 at 10pm EST.

Going forward, Isabella will undergo scans every three months for the next two or three years and then every six months to a year after that to monitor her brain.

"Her doctors feel very confident, she's going to be fine," Michael added, noting: "That's what we're going to hold on to, but you're nervous every time. That will never go away but as long as the results come back positive, then we'll live to fight another day."

"Obviously you can't predict what will happen and that's a little scary," Isabella herself commented," before maintaining: "But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice."