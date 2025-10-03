Common causes of back and neck pain – and how to ease symptoms

Neck and back pain is one of the leading reasons for employees taking time off work, and while 'tech neck' may seem almost unavoidable for anyone in a desk-based job, you don't have to put up with ongoing discomfort. From the exercises that can ease muscle tightness to the simple switches to make at your desk to improve posture, there are lots of practical ways you can prevent back and neck pain from developing and reduce any symptoms you may already be experiencing.

Why back and neck pain are so common

A sedentary lifestyle can contribute to back and neck pain, including spending lots of time sitting in one position while working at a desk, which is why so many of us are affected.

© Getty Images Neck and back pain are one of the leading causes of absence from work

"Back and neck pain are among the most common reasons people come to see me. These areas are especially vulnerable because they carry so much of our body’s daily load, holding up our head, supporting our posture, and absorbing stress when we move. Add in the fact that most of us spend long hours sitting, and it’s no surprise that pain develops," Dr. Pamela Mehta, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, explains.

Posture problems and desk jobs

The act of sitting at a desk doesn't automatically cause neck and back pain, but your posture can cause issues over time, especially if you often find yourself slouching, or your screen and chair aren't set up at the correct height. "When you’re at a desk all day, it’s easy to fall into 'tech neck' - rounded shoulders, a forward head position, and a slouched lower back. Over time, that strains your muscles and ligaments. The body isn’t meant to hold one static position for hours," Dr. Mehta adds.

Lifestyle factors that make it worse

Meanwhile, your lifestyle choices away from your 9-5 can also play a contributing role to ongoing discomfort. "Lack of exercise, stress, poor sleep, and even being on your phone too much can make symptoms worse. Stress can also cause people to clench and tighten their muscles without realising it, which amplifies pain," Dr. Mehta explains.

Meanwhile, acupuncturist Helen Hayes says that stress and anxiety can often be an overlooked factor that contributes to back and neck pain. "In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), stress and anxiety aren’t just 'in your head' but they have very real effects on the body, especially in the neck and back. TCM teaches that emotional strain disrupts the smooth flow of energy, or Qi, in the body. When Qi becomes blocked (along and in meridians), it shows up as tension in the shoulders and spine. Prolonged stress can further lead to blood stagnation (causing sharp, stubborn pain), weaken digestion and muscle support, and even drain the kidneys (not actual kidneys but the TCM organ of the kidney), making the lower back especially vulnerable," she explains.

"Stress tightens the flow of energy, and your back pays the price. This mind-body link, described in TCM for centuries, echoes what modern medicine is uncovering about the role of stress in chronic pain. To treat the pain, I often had to help people treat the root cause of their stress and anxiety."

Expert-approved fixes for back and neck pain

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Slouching at your desk will contribute to aching muscles

You don't have to do anything drastic like hand in your notice if you believe your back and neck pain may be caused by your desk job. Focusing on posture, exercising regularly and learning to manage stress may all help ease the pain and prevent ongoing discomfort, according to the experts.

"Your spine thrives on movement. Even standing up and walking for two minutes every half hour can make a big difference," Dr Mehta says. "Gentle stretches for your chest, shoulders, and hip flexors counteract the tightness from sitting."

Meanwhile, exercises like planks or bridges can give your spine the support system it needs. "You don’t need to aim for perfection – start small and build up your exercises," the orthopaedic surgeon advises, adding that your work environment should be optimised, too. "When working at a desk, raise your screen to eye level, keep your feet flat on the ground, and make sure your chair supports your lower back."

She concludes: "My advice is always this: don’t ignore persistent pain. With the right mix of movement, strengthening, and ergonomic adjustments, most people can feel real relief and get back to their normal activities."