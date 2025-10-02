Why magnesium is the secret weapon for women's health - especially in menopause

There are minerals that play a fundamental role in the proper functioning of the body, and magnesium is one of them. Essential for maintaining the normal functioning of cells and organs, it's one of the most important micronutrients for the human body, and it's especially key when it comes to women's health. "Magnesium deficiency in healthy people who follow a balanced diet is quite rare, but your needs can change throughout your life," explains pharmacist Mar Sieira. "And for women, in particular, there's an increase in the necessity for magnesium as you get older."

Magnesium: A vital mineral

Magnesium is an essential mineral for all living things and is the fourth most abundant mineral in the human body. It plays a vital role in over 600 biological processes and is crucial for the healthy function of the nervous, muscular, cardiac and immune systems. Magnesium also helps regulate glucose and insulin levels. The recommended daily intake is 240 mg/day for adolescents and adults. "Foods that contain the highest amount of magnesium are nuts, almonds, seeds and whole grains, bananas, brown rice, cashews and spinach," says the pharmacist.

Benefits for women's health

Mounting evidence suggests that magnesium deficiency contributes to several health conditions that women experience throughout their lives. This is because magnesium is involved in hormonal regulation and helps fight inflammation, particularly during menopause.

Sieira explains some of the beneficial effects of magnesium on women's health as:

Reduces inflammation

Improves insulin sensitivity

Reduces stress

Improves energy

Increases the quality of sleep

Regulates the menstrual cycle

Relieves menstrual cramps and pain

Promotes fertility

Reduces acne and hair loss

Magnesium's effect on PMS, PCOS and endometriosis

"Research has long shown a link between magnesium and premenstrual syndrome (PMS)," says Sieira. "Studies have found that women with PMS have significantly lower magnesium levels in their red blood cells than those who don't. It appears that hormones may influence magnesium and calcium levels throughout the menstrual cycle."

© Getty Images Magnesium is also being studied as a potential treatment for menopausal symptoms including hot flashes and osteoporosis

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age. It is characterised by a hormonal imbalance with increased androgens, which can lead to ovarian cysts, insulin resistance, irregular menstrual periods, acne and excess hair, among other symptoms. "Patients with PCOS have been shown to have lower blood magnesium levels and higher calcium levels, which are associated with insulin resistance, cardiovascular problems, diabetes and hypertension. Increased magnesium intake helps improve symptoms," she says.

Meanwhile, endometriosis has an inflammatory element that magnesium can help with. Magnesium's anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to relax muscles may help to alleviate the symptoms for patients with this condition.

"Magnesium is involved in hormonal regulation and helps fight inflammation, particularly during menopause"

Magnesium's impact on menopause

Magnesium is also being studied as a potential treatment for menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes and osteoporosis. Hot flashes have been linked to increased insulin resistance and higher blood sugar. A study found that patients who took magnesium oxide saw a significant reduction in their symptoms, with a 41.1 per cent decrease in the frequency of hot flashes per week.

"For menopausal women on hormone replacement therapy, it's recommended supplementing with both magnesium and calcium. Additionally, magnesium helps build bones and is essential for vitamin D to work correctly," notes Sieira. "The most common and effective supplement formulas during menopause are magnesium citrate and magnesium glycinate because they are absorbed easily and are gentle on the stomach."

"Magnesium can help reduce acne and hair loss, reduce stress and improve sleep"

More benefits: Cardiovascular system support, improved mood and reduced migraines

In addition to its other benefits, magnesium can also lower blood pressure, which in turn reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. It also helps regulate serotonin, a chemical in the body that contributes to feelings of well-being.

Finally, studies show that people who suffer from migraines have lower magnesium levels than the general population, and these levels drop even further during a migraine attack.

© Getty Images Foods that contain the highest amount of magnesium including nuts, seeds and whole grains, bananas, brown rice and more

Magnesium supplements explained

The most common forms in which we can find magnesium supplements are:

Magnesium glycinate: Easily absorbed and well-tolerated by the body. It is less prone to cause laxative effects compared to other forms, making it a common choice for daily magnesium supplements.

Easily absorbed and well-tolerated by the body. It is less prone to cause laxative effects compared to other forms, making it a common choice for daily magnesium supplements. Magnesium citrate: Easily absorbed by the body and is especially indicated for relieving constipation. In high doses, it has a laxative effect.

Easily absorbed by the body and is especially indicated for relieving constipation. In high doses, it has a laxative effect. Magnesium oxide: Another option with a laxative effect, but with lower absorption than citrate.

Another option with a laxative effect, but with lower absorption than citrate. Magnesium chloride: Used to relieve muscle cramps and relax and improve muscle function.

Used to relieve muscle cramps and relax and improve muscle function. Magnesium L-threonate: Research indicates it has a beneficial effect on brain function and mood.

REFERENCES

Fathizadeh N, Ebrahimi E, Valiani M, Tavakoli N, Yar MH. Evaluating the effect of magnesium and magnesium plus vitamin B6 supplement on the severity of premenstrual syndrome. Iran J Nurs Midwifery Res. 2010 Dec;15(Suppl 1):401-5. PMID: 22069417; PMCID: PMC3208934.

Domitrz I, Cegielska J. Magnesium as an Important Factor in the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Migraine-From Theory to Practice. Nutrients. 2022 Mar 5;14(5):1089. doi: 10.3390/nu14051089. PMID: 35268064; PMCID: PMC8912646.