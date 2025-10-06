Rugby star Lewis Moody reveals 'heartbreaking' moment he told his sons about MND diagnosis

In an emotional interview with the BBC, former rugby player Lewis Moody, 47, broke down as he shared that he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). While the sportsman said he is "genuinely fine" talking about it, he added that it's explaining the news to his family that has been hardest. "It's the sadness of having to tell my mum, having to tell the boys, two brilliant boys, that was pretty heartbreaking." Watch the video below.

Putting on a brave face, Lewis continued that he doesn't want to dwell on the doom and gloom, instead wants to "stay positive and stay in the moment," adding: "The future is uncertain at the minute."

What is motor neurone disease?

GP Dr. Raj Arora explains that MND is a neurodegenerative condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. There are four main types of the disease, and each type affects different parts of the body, particularly during the early stages of the condition. MND can occur at any age, but it most commonly affects people between the ages of 50 and 70. It is less common in younger people.

What causes motor neurone disease?

"The exact cause of MND is not fully understood, but it's believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors," Dr. Arora explains. "Gene mutations have been identified in some cases, especially familial forms. About one in 10 people with MND have a family history of the condition, but if someone in your family has MND it does not necessarily mean you will also get it. Environmental factors may include exposure to certain toxins or viruses, but these links are not conclusively proven."

Can rugby cause motor neurone disease?

After years of playing professional rugby, many people wondered if the intense sport could have been a trigger for Lewis Moody's diagnosis. Dr. Arora explains: "Some published studies have shown a correlation between playing elite-level rugby and a higher likelihood of developing motor neurone disease. However, I must stress that correlation does not equal causation."

What are the symptoms of motor neurone disease?

The NHS lists the symptoms as below.

Symptoms you may have at first include:

stiff or weak hands – you may have problems holding or gripping things

weak legs and feet – you may find climbing stairs difficult, you may trip over a lot and you may find it hard to lift or move your foot.

twitches, spasms or muscle cramps (where muscles painfully tighten)

As MND gets worse, you may:

have problems breathing, swallowing and speaking

produce a lot of saliva (drool)

have changes in your mood and personality

be unable to walk or move

What can worsen symptoms?

Dr. Arora says that several factors can aggravate symptoms of MND, including stress, poor diet, lack of exercise and infections. "It's important to manage these factors to help minimise symptom progression," she notes.

How quickly can symptoms of motor neurone disease worsen?

"The progression of MND symptoms can vary significantly from person to person," Dr. Arora says. "Some individuals may experience a rapid deterioration over months, while others may progress more slowly over several years."

Can you slow down the symptoms of MND?

"While there is no cure for MND, certain treatments can help slow the progression of symptoms," says Dr. Arora. "There are some medications that may extend life expectancy and slow progression. Supportive therapies, including physical therapy, speech therapy, and nutritional support, can also improve quality of life."