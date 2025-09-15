Bengals' Joe Burrow's fate for the NFL season revealed

Joe Burrow may not be having the best week, despite a new win on the field for the quarterback. The 28-year-old injured himself during the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, suffering from a grade 3 turf toe and torn ligaments. Backup quarterback Jake Browning was able to step in while Joe fought through the injury, allowing the Bengals to still emerge victorious 27-31. However, it doesn't look like the Ohio State alum will be celebrating for too long.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Joe has elected to undergo surgery for his grade 3 turf toe, and will be sidelined for an estimated three months of gameplay for the season. His report also states that he's now in the process of looking for the right surgeon for the procedure. It reads: "Burrow is still evaluating options, but the ones that would keep him on the field are dwindling."

© Getty Images Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars

"With torn ligaments and a severe turf toe injury, Burrow's likely option is surgery. Three months from now is Dec. 14. If the #Bengals, at 2-0, stay alive, Burrow has a chance to be back," he wrote. The NFL official social media pages confirmed the news by sharing it on their own platforms as well, although Joe himself has not yet commented on the matter.

What is turf toe?

Per the Cleveland Clinic: "Turf toe is an injury in your big toe joint when ligaments, tendons and soft tissues in the joint stretch or tear. It's a common injury among football players and athletes who sprint or jump. Turf toe usually gets better with rest, ice and over-the-counter pain relievers. Severe turf toe injuries may need surgery."

It is common among football players because "they frequently push off their toes into a sprint or make sudden movements while running on turf, which is less forgiving than grass," with a majority of them being minor enough to heal with rest, ice and an over the counter painkiller like ibuprofen. Only rare, several instances require surgery, unfortunately like Joe's.

© Getty Images The quarterback was sidelined from the game due to a turf toe injury, now requiring surgery

Jake Browning's comments

Backup QB Jake helped lead the Bengals to their key victory, and spoke at a conference post-game about keeping his head in the game through it all, not letting Joe's injury weigh too heavily on his mind when called into action. "You get warm, stay level. You think you're on the sideline then you're thrown in. That creates an emotional jump. You try to ride that wave and operate."

© Getty Images San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy recently suffered a turf toe injury too

He called "the discipline of knowing it's my job, what I'm here to do" the driving force behind being a backup and called into play at a moment's notice. "My worst nightmare would be getting thrown out there and not being ready. I didn't have my best game, but I was ready enough to win."

© Getty Images Backup quarterback Jake Browning stepped in, leading the Bengals to a 31-27 victory

"Throughout the week, no one knows if the backup quarterback is paying attention at all. Then you get thrown in, and it's all important tape suddenly. I try to stay locked in," he continued. As for a reaction from Joe? "He said good job," Jake quipped. "I was dealing with getting close to passing out at the end of the game, and he was dealing with his injury, so it was brief."