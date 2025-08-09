Detroit Lions offer update after 'awful' incident sees Morice Norris taken off field in ambulance

Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris has shared an update with fans after he was taken off the field in an ambulance on Friday evening.

The Lions player was involved in a collision with Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter on the first play in the fourth quarter.

Morice hit Carter with his facemask facing the running back’s midsection, and the impact forced the defender’s head to snap back.

For 20 minutes the player was treated on the field by first responders with his colleagues and peers taking a knee as they awaited an update.

Lions coach Dan Campbell offers update on Morice Norris

© Terrion Arnold The trainers and medical personnel stabilized him on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance, with the Lions team and coach Dan Campbell circling the vehicle.



© Morice Norris However early Saturday morning, the 24-year-old took to social media to share an update with fans, posting a prayer and adding the caption: "Amen Amen I'm all good man don't stress it appreciate all the check ins and love." The prayer included the Thessalonians verse: "Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus".

© Terrion Arnold Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold also shared an update with fans, revealing Morice had Facetimed him from the hospital. "My dawg @famousmoe26 called me today, sometimes we forget how precious life is and everything. That goes into playing this game, that we love but we serve an almighty… God thanks for protecting my brother," he captioned the picture. Fans were quick to thank him for the update, with many praying for a speedy recovery.

© Getty Images The Lions and Falcons let the clock run on the game before officials announced the game was suspended with six minutes remaining. It was their first game of the 2025 pre-season, an opportunity for teams to play against other teams for the first time and unveil their draft picks.

© Getty Images Morice signed with the Lions in 2024 as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State. "Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation," the Lions shared with fans later in the evening. "We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support."

© Getty Images "Thoughts and prayers with Mo Norris," Dan told press during his post-game conference, confirming that Morice's mother was with him at the hospital. "We've got some positive information and we'll leave it at that but obviously when something like tht happens it puts things in perspective and I ask that everybody prays for him."