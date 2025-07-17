Travis Kelce fights through injury to make 'dream come true'

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but he's also been making waves off the field.

The 35-year-old is building himself a nice list of acting credits and will soon appear in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen.

Dream come true

Before he landed a role in the film, Travis made no secret about his desire to be cast and has since called his involvement a "dream come true".

Travis made sure nothing stood in his way on the first day of filming, not even an injury he received after playing a game the day before shooting began.

© Getty Images Travis has 'a few' scenes in Happy Gilmore 2

During an interview with E! News, Adam revealed that Travis arrived on set "bruised", but it didn't deter his "greatness".

"Travis just came from a football game, I think he had a game on Sunday, and he was on our set on Monday and showed up with bruises on his back," Adam explained.

"He pulled up, gave us a couple days of greatness, and then got back to life," he added.

© Getty Images Travis was sporting bruises on his back on his first day of filming

Adam is a big fan of Travis and has described him as "a great actor" and "a great human," even admitting that the Chiefs star reminds him of his childhood friends.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy. He's like the guys I grew up with," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"When I'm with Travis, it reminds me of my buddies in high school, just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

© Getty Images Adam called Travis a 'great actor'

Travis previously admitted that he would do "anything" to be in the movie, and after getting his wish, it seems the experience lived up to his expectations.

"Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain," Travis said earlier this year on The Pat McAfee Show.

He added: "I felt like I was working with like the [Kansas City Chiefs' coach] Andy Reid of the acting world. [Adam] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen."

© Getty Image Travis called his role in Happy Gilmore 2 a 'dream come true'

Though Travis only appears in "a few" scenes, his role in Happy Gilmore 2 was confirmed last August when Adam appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Travis mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis. He's going to come by," Adam said. "He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

Travis revealed his wish to star in the long-awaited sequel on his "New Heights" podcast, telling his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce: "Man, I didn't even know there was a job opening.

© Getty Images Travis will reportedly star in the film Loose Cannons

"I'll be a [expletive] extra, anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set – count me in," he added. "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."

Happy Gilmore 2 won't be Travis's only foray on the big screen as he has reportedly landed a role in Loose Cannons, an action comedy from producer and stuntman Chad Stahelski, whose credits include the John Wick films.