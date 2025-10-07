Journaling for better mental health: prompts and tips

We all have times in our lives when mental overload can feel like it's getting on top of us. For some, dealing with anxiety can be debilitating, and anyone who has felt extreme mental stress will be aware of what emotional overwhelm feels like. As someone who has sought medical advice for anxiety in the past, I'll admit that I rolled my eyes when the idea of journaling was posed to me. I wanted something a bit more substantial.

But while I'm not here to state that journaling fixes everything, especially very real conditions like anxiety and depression, I am here to say that it can ease some overwhelming thoughts when they flood our brains. And anything that helps, even a little, is worth trying if you ask me.

If you've never journaled before, you might be wondering why it's so beneficial. You might also be wondering where to start, what to write, and more. For starters, it's incredibly accessible. Not everyone can afford therapy sessions, but we can all get hold of a pen and paper and jot our thoughts down. Experts outline below why it might be worth working journaling into your daily routine.

© Getty Images Journaling can be hugely beneficial for our mental health

Why journaling is good for our mental health

Shari B. Kaplan, licensed clinical social worker, Founder and Clinical Director of Cannectd Wellness and The Can't Tell Foundation, is a mental health expert with over 30 years' experience helping clients heal from trauma, anxiety and depression.

Shari explains in a nutshell why journaling is so good. "It's a powerful and accessible tool to support our mental health. In essence, journaling turns chaos into a more organised experience. It’s a simple yet profound way of helping the mind and body process what’s been held inside."

Going into more detail, Shari says that journaling has a physiological effect on our brains. "When we write, we engage both hemispheres of the brain, the creative right side and the analytical left side, which helps us integrate our experiences more fully. This process can calm the nervous system, organise our thoughts, and bring emotional clarity."

She adds, "It can also be a way of identifying frustrations and repressed anger and releasing thoughts, feelings, and beliefs productively. From a neurobiological perspective, journaling helps the brain and body regulate. When we experience stress or trauma, our nervous system can get stuck in a state of fight, flight, or freeze. Writing gives those experiences a place to go; it externalises them instead of letting them swirl inside. Over time, this practice helps reduce anxiety, ease overthinking, and strengthen emotional awareness."

© Getty Images "When we write, we engage both hemispheres of the brain, the creative right side and the analytical left side, this process can calm the nervous system."

New to journaling? Here's how to get started

If you're not sure where to begin, don't fret. The beauty of journaling is that there aren't any hard and fast rules; if simply putting pen to paper and writing anything you can think of is where your mind is taking you, go with it. Once you've got into the swing of writing things down, then you can begin to incorporate a staple set of daily questions to answer if you think that'll help.

Shari has some useful tips for getting into the swing of it. "You don't need to write pages; just a few sentences, even a few words each day, can make a difference. Begin with prompts such as 'Today I feel', 'I want to share', or 'What I need most right now is…'

"These kinds of open statements invite emotional honesty without pressure. Don't worry about grammar or punctuation, your journal isn't about perfection, it's about reflection and being a non-judgmental observer of yourself."

© Getty Images Journaling can quieten our minds and help organise our thoughts

How to incorporate journaling into your daily routine

Shari explains that journaling becomes most effective when it's part of your daily rhythm, so although there aren't any rules, if you make the effort to be consistent, then you will get the most out of it.

"To stay consistent, try anchoring your journaling to something you already do each day, such as your morning coffee, going to the restroom first thing in the morning, or evening wind-down. This helps your brain create a habit loop: the more you repeat it, the more automatic it becomes," she said.

© Getty Images Journaling can also be a way of identifying frustrations and repressed anger

For me, I find it most beneficial to write in my journal in the evening. Once I've had my nightly scroll on my phone, I put my phone down on sleep mode, pick up my journal and write my thoughts on the day I've had. I also find it helps to write a list of feelings I have about the following day. This means that I'm not lying in bed with a to-do list for the next day. It means that I'm now falling asleep much quicker.

Overall, journaling as a tool for helping to ease anxiety and overwhelming thoughts and aiding our sleep patterns is highly effective. "When we take time to observe our thoughts, emotions, and inner experiences, we can choose to cultivate self-compassion and self-understanding," says Shari. "Every word you write can be an act of self-care. It's a way to slow down the mind, give voice to what's been silent, and create a safe space for reflection and healing."