Meditation for beginners: 9 ways to get started and 'strength train' your brain

A show of hands, please: who has ever tried, or vowed to try, meditation and sufficiently given up almost immediately? You're not alone. There have been plenty of times where I've felt overwhelmed, stressed and anxious and told myself to give meditation a go, only to feel like I was "doing it wrong" and stopping pretty quickly. Those who have managed the art of meditation, or indeed perform guided sessions, agree that it's tricky for beginners to nail down, but once people find their groove, it has an abundance of benefits for our mental health and overall well-being.

If you're determined to weave meditation into your life more, here is our guide of tips and hints from experts, life coaches, and breath therapists to get started, and the reasons why it's so crucial for lowering stress and improving our focus. Not only that, but we also break down why so many often find it difficult to meditate.

Benefits of meditation

Self-Discovery and Empowerment Coach Aura E. Martinez explains that meditation is like hitting reset for your mind. With everyday lives feeling busier by the minute, thanks to juggling school runs, busy jobs and an overall decreased work-life balance, stress has become a common occurrence for many of us, meaning a 'reset' could be what most of us need.

"Meditation is so beneficial because it trains your mind to slow down and notice what is going on inside you. For my clients, I've seen it reduce their anxiety, improve their sleep, and even help them respond more thoughtfully in challenging situations."

Nakita Devi, a Certified Breath Therapist and Somatic Meditation Teacher at Limitless Living, agrees. "Meditation has been a practice for cultures and people all over the world for centuries due to its holistic benefits," she says. "Physically, it has been proven to reduce stress and inflammation. It also promotes better sleep, focus, memory, immune function, and heart health. In other areas of the body, meditation has been shown to support the nervous system and emotional regulation, as well as increasing awareness, compassion, resilience and presence."

Why is it so difficult to meditate?

Now that we know the benefits of mediation expand mental, emotional and physical health, it's important to understand why it's often difficult to undertake, especially for those who are inexperienced. Kate McCauley, CEO at Danu, Founder of The Champion Within, who coaches meditation to clients in the academic, athletic and corporate spaces, notes that most people find it difficult to meditate at first because they don't truly know what it is.

"Most people think meditation means they have to 'stop thinking', but that's impossible. Your brain will wander, and that's completely normal. Meditation is about noticing when it drifts and gently bringing it back without judgment. Easier said than done, but over time, you get better. It is a practice. This is why you hear people say, 'I practice meditation.' Meditation is like strength training for your brain. Over time, it literally rewires your brain to be calmer, clearer, and more present. But, just like working out your body at the gym, it takes time to see results."

© Getty Images Meditation benefits our mental, physical and emotional health

Do we have to meditate every day?

Experts agree that there is an element of personal choice when it comes to answering this question. The short answer is 'no', but most who coach meditation and are aware of the benefits of meditation would recommend everyday practice, as even just a few minutes can have hugely positive effects. Nakita explains: "For beginners, practising every day may be tricky, so we recommend meditating whenever possible; this may be a set time and place, e.g. on a mat first thing in the morning, or it may be whilst commuting or doing another task like exercising or showering. Most importantly, building a habit of non-attachment to your practice and its outcomes is what can create the greatest benefits."

The 9 steps to beginning meditation...

1/ 9 © Getty Images Find a quiet spot with minimal distractions Now we know the benefits of meditation and why beginners often face barriers; finding out the methods to start is crucial. This easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide, with the help of experts, breaks meditating into manageable chunks to start you off on your meditation journey. The first step is to find a quiet spot with minimal distractions. The experts note that there aren't rigid rules with meditation; what works for you might not work for someone else. However, ensuring your space is quiet and free from distractions will help you get into the right headspace. Jackie B. Grice, Certified Purpose Coach, Business Strategist and Meditation Expert says: "Disconnect from electronic distractions especially and immerse yourself in a state of stillness. Think of your clear intentions focused on self-discovery and your aspirations."

2/ 9 © Getty Images Get comfortable Kate McCauley notes that step two is similar to step one in that there are no rules. Making yourself as comfortable as possible will decrease the chance of your mind wandering, and mean you can focus on your breath and thoughts. "You can sit comfortably in a chair, on the floor, on a mat, or lay on your bed, whatever works for you."



3/ 9 © Getty Images Close your eyes Closing your eyes will mean that you're less likely to be distracted by your surroundings. By shutting off one sense, you can focus on others more. But if this makes you too sleepy, for example, Nakita says you could lower your gaze instead. Keep your eyes facing in a straight or downwards direction.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Focus on breath Nakita Devi says: "Simply tune into any of the following as an anchor: the breath, sensations in the body, a constant sound or smell in your external environment. Try to keep your attention on the one object you've chosen for as long as possible.



5/ 9 © Getty Images When your mind wanders, don't panic It can feel frustrating when you're trying to focus on one thing and your mind drifts onto a different topic entirely. Experts say this is extremely common, and instead of feeling angst about your mind being flooded with thoughts, notice them and acknowledge them. "Meditation isn't about stopping our thoughts," says Aura E. Martinez, "It's more about noticing them without judgment. Notice them and gently return your focus to your anchor."



6/ 9 © Getty Images Start small There's no point setting yourself a task of meditating for 60 minutes every day; it's unlikely you'll stick to it, and the cycle of frustration and giving up will only continue. Instead, the experts advise starting small. "What I recommend newbies is to start with just a few minutes," says Aura, adding: "Two to three minutes max. Focus on your breath and remember to bring your mind back to the present."



7/ 9 © Getty Images End your practice slowly Once you've focused on your breath and noticed your wandering thoughts for two to three minutes, start to slowly bring your attention back to the present. Aura says: "End by taking one deeper breath and opening your eyes slowly." You could set a quiet timer after three minutes, before wiggling your hands and feet to wake the body.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Use music or guided meditations The experts note that putting on gentle music in the background is a great way to quiet the mind. If you find it hard to focus on your breath and thoughts, instead allow the calm music to be your focus to shift your attention away from anything else. There are also plenty of guided meditations through apps and on YouTube that can help.

