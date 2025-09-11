7 fast stress relief tips you can use anywhere - and at any age

When a moment of panic, anxiety or stress arises, the most important thing to do is check in with our breathing. This is because in moments of tension, our fight or flight response is triggered, and our cortisol levels rise, a symptom of which can be shortness of breath or shallow breathing. One method that works well is the 4-7-8 technique.

Experts at the British Heart Foundation say that 4-7-8 breathing is a great tool for coping with stress in the moment of chaos, while also being a good method before sleep. "This technique is based on an ancient yogic breathing method called pranayama. While there isn't much scientific research on 4-7-8 breathing, people find it effective.

"To begin 4-7-8 breathing, sit comfortably with a straight back. Or, if you're using this exercise to help you fall asleep, lie down instead. Throughout the session, your tongue should be resting gently against the roof of your mouth, just behind your top front teeth." The general rule is that you breathe in for four seconds, hold for seven and then slowly exhale for eight seconds. Repeat three to four times to feel the benefits.