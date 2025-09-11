7 fast stress relief tips you can use anywhere - and at any age

Ask almost anyone if they have ever felt stressed, and the resounding answer will be 'Yes'. With hectic schedules filled with careers, kids, exercise and socialising, the modern way of living can feel like we're spinning multiple plates at once, so it's perhaps unsurprising that it takes its toll on our nervous system. The NHS says that stress can cause many different symptoms in the form of physical, mental and emotional, and there are also fantastic tools on reputable sites like Mind and Samaritans if stress begins to feel too overwhelming.
But there are some methods we can arm ourselves with for when a moment of stress strikes, whether it's in our professional or personal lives. From specific breathing techniques to helpful sensory checks to remember, click through the gallery to see seven fast stress relief tips that can be used anywhere for almost any situation.
Breathe techniques
When a moment of panic, anxiety or stress arises, the most important thing to do is check in with our breathing. This is because in moments of tension, our fight or flight response is triggered, and our cortisol levels rise, a symptom of which can be shortness of breath or shallow breathing. One method that works well is the 4-7-8 technique.
Experts at the British Heart Foundation say that 4-7-8 breathing is a great tool for coping with stress in the moment of chaos, while also being a good method before sleep. "This technique is based on an ancient yogic breathing method called pranayama. While there isn't much scientific research on 4-7-8 breathing, people find it effective.
"To begin 4-7-8 breathing, sit comfortably with a straight back. Or, if you're using this exercise to help you fall asleep, lie down instead. Throughout the session, your tongue should be resting gently against the roof of your mouth, just behind your top front teeth." The general rule is that you breathe in for four seconds, hold for seven and then slowly exhale for eight seconds. Repeat three to four times to feel the benefits.
Sensory check
Meditation software app Calm advises that the 5-4-3-2-1 sensory technique can work wonders when you're feeling overwhelmed, and it can provide an immediate sense of grounding. "By shifting your attention from unsettling thoughts to the here and now, these exercises provide quick relief from anxiety and contribute to your overall mental wellbeing," they explain via their website. "The 5-4-3-2-1 technique is one of the easiest mindfulness strategies designed for managing stress and anxiety, as it can be done almost anywhere and at any time. It's also one of the most effective. Using the five senses to ground you in the present moment." It works by naming five things you see, four things you hear, three things you touch, two things you smell, and one thing you taste to ground yourself in the present.
Get outside
Even if it's just for a ten-minute walk around the block before starting work, getting outside in the daylight and moving the body every day has enormous benefits. Hannah Alderson, Registered Nutritionist & Hormone Specialist, previously told HELLO!: "Being outside will help create an environment which will favour lowering your cortisol levels. You are supporting your circadian rhythm (body clock) by getting exposed to the full spectrum of light." In a moment of stress, if you can immediately find a spot outside to sit and breathe in some fresh air, even if just for a few moments, I guarantee you'll feel a bit better.
You may also like
Get active
This leads nicely onto the next point. We know the physical and emotional benefits of exercise, but you don't necessarily need to embark on an intimidating 12-week fitness regime full of weights, HIIT and cardio to feel the mental health benefits of movement. If you're feeling overwhelmed and stressed after a presentation at work for example, focus on getting some steps in, even if it's for five or ten minutes. Increasing our heart rate slowly helps to aid in feelings of overwhelm and anxiety. BACP-accredited therapist and anxiety expert, Kamalyn Kaur, previously told HELLO!: "Exercising will help you burn that adrenaline that makes us stressed. Staying active and getting your body moving also creates endorphins and serotonin."
Journaling
There is a lot of research out there from reputable bodies like Mind, the NHS and more that states that journaling can have a positive impact on our stress levels. Writing thoughts and feelings, or just anything that's clogging up our brain space, can reduce our stress levels by allowing us to 'transfer' and organise our thoughts onto paper. I recently bought myself a pretty journal (from Papier, in case you're on the market), and I have found that journaling and writing down thoughts about my day before I go to sleep has not only made me feel calmer, but it has also improved the quality of my sleep. But you don't have to just journal before bed. You could keep your journal with you and, in a moment of overwhelm, task yourself with writing things out to help identify stressors and calm the nervous system.
Connect
We know that being around friends and loved ones is great for our mental health because it increases our endorphins, so in a moment of panic or stress, it's a really important and useful tool to reach out to someone you can trust. The NHS website says: "A good support network of colleagues, friends and family can ease your work troubles and help you see things in a different way. Talking things through with a friend may also help you find solutions to your problems."
Avoid bad habits
In a moment of stress, it can be easy to turn to bad habits. I, for one, often stress eat (got to get that dopamine hit somehow, right?) while others turn to doomscrolling or, perhaps more worryingly, vices like alcohol or smoking. As the NHS says: "Don't rely on alcohol, smoking and caffeine as your ways of coping. They might provide temporary relief, but in the long term, these crutches won't solve your problems. They'll just create new ones."
If you feel you need help with stress, chronic anxiety, or are turning to unhealthy vices, contact your GP.
You may also find these resources useful:
- Samaritans, call: 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org if you need someone to talk to.
- Find out more about peer support on the Mind website
- NHS Guide to coping with stress