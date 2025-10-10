As the days begin to shorten and the nights get a little colder, it's very normal to start to feel a little down. Amid the post-holiday blues and reddening leaves, there are many ways you can keep your spirits a little higher. Friday, 10 October marks World Mental Health Day, and it seems like a better time than ever to take the opportunity to take a step back from it all – how can we make the small changes to make the days feel just that little bit easier?

I'm not talking quick fixes, or New Year's resolution-style declarations of change: just some small, easy and achievable habits that are scientifically proven to make you feel less miserable. Now is the perfect time to think about our day-to-day well-being: with research suggesting that it takes an average of 66 days to form a habit, we can easily set goals that don't feel so large that they become impossible to achieve. And starting now might mean you can carry them over into the new year!

© Alamy Stock Photo The winter period can feel miserable for many

Fortunately, there are plenty of small habits we can implement in our daily routine to improve our mental health, many of which you can even try and start today.

Keira Wallis, Head of Clinical Operations at Healix and a healthcare professional, told HELLO!: "Setting small, achievable goals is vital for overcoming overwhelm and can help larger or more complex tasks feel more surmountable. It can also provide people with clarity and focus." Scroll down to see the expert suggestions for the daily habits you can implement to feel a little better...

Move your body for just 10 minutes

If you want to set a goal of mastering some new HIIT workouts or running 5k a day, that's your prerogative. But if the idea of this fills you with dread, do not fear. In our view, there's little point in forcing yourself into a gruelling habit you won't enjoy. No motivation means no results. According to Dr Ravi Gill, practitioner psychologist, every little helps: "A short walk, stretching, or any form of movement can boost your mood and energy – even 10 minutes counts." It can have huge benefits on our mental health because it lowers our cortisol levels – our stress hormone.

© Xsandra, Getty Moving your body everyday will help lower cortisol levels

Whether it's a walk with the kids to school or the train station for your commute, there are ample opportunities to dedicate ten minutes of movement to our day. If you're desk-based, why not set a timer to go off every 50 minutes to remind you to stand for 10 minutes? Even better, do some stretching or shoulder rolls – this is imperative because a sedentary lifestyle can be hugely detrimental to physical health as well as mental health.

Let there be light

At this time of year, daylight is minimal, meaning our exposure to vitamin D is lacking, which in turn contributes to low mood. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to the National Institute for Health. So, combine the first two goals by going for a brisk walk outside during daylight hours.

Even other habits, or parts of your routine, can very easily be adapted to turn them into a mindfulness exercise. Dr Brendon Stubbs, physiotherapist and researcher in physical activity and mental health, says: "Turn your coffee run into a mini escape. Walk or jog to your favourite café. Let your body wake up, your mind clear, and indulge yourself with a small, joyful treat. It’s movement with meaning - and a little motivation." There are so many easy ways to give your mind and body a bit of a boost without going too far out of your way!

© Getty Getting daylight as much as we can is imperative

Failing that, if you're time-strapped and can't get outside, go and stand by a window. It might sound strange, but even getting daylight through the window, perhaps enjoying a nice view with a hot coffee, will give you that exposure to daylight and vitamin D we so vitally need – it's better than nothing. Dr Ravi emphasises that "fresh air and natural light support both mental and physical health", suggesting that you should always "step outside, even for a few minutes, each day."

There are also plenty of SAD lamps that can help beat the winter blues, especially since many of us are up and out well before the sun rises. Check out the best SAD lamps on the market.

Schedule your mealtimes

Many of us know and swear by a strict day-to-day routine when it comes to being efficient and feeling our best mentally. Something simple, such as ensuring you schedule your mealtimes, can make a huge difference. Mealtimes can also be a real highlight of our days, so this is the perfect opportunity to make a delicious meal full of nutritious food you love, which will mean that you finish your day on a high.

© Getty Images Focus on your wellbeing through food

Dr Martha Deiros Collado, clinical psychologist previously told HELLO!: "Aim to make dinner the heart of your day with a home-cooked meal at roughly the same time each evening. A little consistency can help everyone feel more grounded."

Get a bit of greenery

If you have a park or some greenery near you, that's a universally-loved and scientifically-proven mood booster. Professor Miles Richardson, professor of human factors and nature connectedness at the University of Derby, has conducted research highlighting how engaging with nature supports good mental health, and his findings formed part of a recent national campaign by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

© Getty Images Man admiring and smelling cherry tree flowers in springtime

He explained: "Simply viewing a flower decreases negative emotion and accelerates the recovery of the body’s stress response. It’s winter, so next time you buy some flowers, spend a few minutes simply looking at them openly and in the moment. It is that easy to get a boost from nature. Another activity which can be enjoyed in the winter months is joy-watching birds. This is about taking delight in their presence, their movement, and their actions. Don’t worry about identifying them. Simply spend a few minutes, allowing yourself to be enchanted by the wonder of flight and the joy they bring."

The professor also pointed out that "actively noticing nature can bring both a short-term wellbeing boost and longer-term health". He added: "Taking a moment to pause and enjoy nature, even if it is just the view of a tree from a window, can help recovery from mental fatigue. Embedding these moments into your daily life and appreciating the joy and wonder everyday nature brings helps manage your moods and bring longer-lasting benefits to mental health. From the cliff-top to the bus-stop, try to notice three good things in nature each day through 2025.”

Grounding technique

Dr. Charlotte Akinyemi, clinical psychologist at wellbeing and holistic health clinic Seven Lion Yard, recommends doing what's known as the '54321 technique' for when overwhelm takes over. "Look around and name five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, one thing you can taste," she says.

© Getty Images The grounding technique can help us feel calm

"This is so effective because it helps to calm feelings of stress, anxiety and racing thoughts. You can do it anywhere at any time to connect to the present moment." Whether you're at work, commuting, or even just struggling to wind down at home, this is a perfect technique to bring your feet back down to the ground.

Install an app to keep you off your phone

It might sound a little ironic: using your device to prevent you from using your device, but hear us out. There are genuinely decent apps that you can install onto your phone that can lock other apps to prevent you from overusing them. For example, the Opal app. This will reduce your screen time on any app you feel you spend too much time on, such as Instagram, WhatsApp and more.

© Teera Konakan, Getty There are apps you can install to help you reduce screen time

You can even set schedules to lock access to any social media app past a certain time or before a certain time. Not only will this prevent "doom scrolling", but it'll also mean we'll likely be more productive in the day. Win, win. Rhea Freeman, author of You've Got This, told HELLO!: "It's so easy to get sucked into doom scrolling where we look at what our friends are doing and compare ourselves to them - consciously or not. Weed your feed and make sure you've only chosen to follow people that have a positive impact on your mental health, and if you can limit your time on social media - especially when you know it's having a negative impact - then that's a win too."

Celebrate your small wins

Once you've installed that clever app to lock those social media apps at certain times, it's time to think about reducing doomscrolling in general. Keri Platt, wellness and health specialist and founder of KPH Coaching, says: "Doom scrolling is a rabbit hole that many of us fall into, but endlessly scrolling social media is proven to heighten anxiety and depression. Set a timer on your phone or try taking a break from social media altogether."

© Getty Images Don't forget to celebrate the small wins

Targets are useful and will help motivate you to gain results, but it's also important not to overload yourself with pressure. "Setting goals is great, but sticking to them can be tricky. The key is to start small and focus on one thing at a time," Keri added. "Ask yourself what small, daily steps you can take to move you towards your big goals - these are the habits you need to start forming. And don't forget to celebrate your wins, no matter how tiny. Aim for consistency and progress, not perfection!"