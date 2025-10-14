Weight loss alternatives: expert-approved ways to lose weight without injections

From celebrities to the everyday person, GLP-1s like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy are fast gaining popularity for their effectiveness in losing weight, but they come with a host of side effects like digestive issues, nausea, hair loss among others. As a nutritionist I'm often asked if there's a more natural way to lose weight without resorting to the jab, and yes there are plenty of alternatives. "GLP-1s can be transformative tools in weight management, but they are not magic bullets, and they aren't right for everyone,"Dr Angela Kwong agrees.

"Certain patients with health conditions, taking medications that may interact, cost or supply constraints can make these medications a poor fit. The good news is that there are many other effective, evidence-based alternatives. The goal is to choose the right method for the right person, based on their needs - which might include lifestyle or behavioural changes, other medical options, or surgery - to support safe, sustainable results," she adds.

Lifestyle and diet changes

Balanced nutrition is key, regardless of whether you integrate medication. "Keep things simple with a palm sized serving of protein, half a plate of rainbow veggies, a fistful of complex carbs and a thumb of healthy fats. An anti-inflammatory pattern (think olive oil, nuts, legumes, fish) supports metabolic health. Small, repeatable changes beats restrictive 'fixes' every time," says Dr Angela.

Coming at it from a nutritionist perspective, for me protein is the most effective natural stimulant of both GLP-1 and another satiety hormone, peptide YY. Meals rich in protein don't just make us feel full – they trigger the chemical signals that tell the brain to stop seeking more food.

This is especially important at breakfast. Beginning the day with a protein-dense meal calms hunger hormones and flattens the blood sugar curve, often reducing cravings for the entire day.

Soluble fibre plays a similarly important role. Found in foods such as lentils, oats, flaxseeds and vegetables, soluble fibre slows the passage of food through the gut, enhances microbial diversity in the colon and promotes extended GLP-1 release.

Unlike refined carbohydrates – which enter the bloodstream rapidly and crash just as fast – fibre-rich meals are metabolised slowly, feeding the microbiome and supporting hormonal signalling.

Dietary fat, too, is essential in this hormonal picture. The right fats – such as avocados, extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds – slow gastric emptying, help absorb key fat-soluble nutrients and contribute to the sensory satisfaction that makes a meal feel complete.

Exercise as a weight loss tool

Movement protects your metabolism, mood and muscle mass, says Dr Angela. "Start with walking consistently, then add in resistance training a few days a week. This can be done simply at home with body weight exercise, bands and dumbbells.

"Low-impact options like cycling, swimming and Pilates are great for beginners and those with sore joints. Little movements throughout the day, such as stairs, gardening and other chores can all add up and get things done," she adds.

Personally as a nutritionist, I pair my balanced protein-rich diet with regular strength training which helps build muscle mass and speeds up the metabolism. I often recommend to clients to do 45 minutes of strength training, three times a week for optimal results.

Behavioural and psychological support

Contrary to popular belief, weight loss is not simply about willpower, it's about developing lifelong habits. "If you can identify areas where you'll need help, such as emotional eating, stress management, sleep hygiene - getting assistance can be transformative. Support groups and coaching can provide accountability and practical ideas, while helping you implement behavioural change," advises Dr Angela.

Medical alternatives

While the GLP-1s have exploded in popularity recently there remain many other effective prescribed options, and equally important, the need to medically manage any underlying health conditions that may be contributing to a person's weight. "This is why it's essential to have an individualised discussion with your treating practitioner. They can review your medical history, identify any contributing factors, and outline all of the options that may be available to you, such as bariatric surgery. As with any treatment, it's essential to understand the potential costs, risks, side effects, and the long-term follow up and any supports that may be required," says Dr Angela.

Supplements and natural support

For those looking for ways to manage calories - especially when making quick or discretionary choices on the go - a VLED or meal replacement product can be a helpful tool. "When it comes to natural supports, it's important to check labels. Products marketed as 'fat burners' can often contain stimulants or laxatives, and anything that promises rapid weight loss should always have the ingredients list carefully checked. As always, it's best to discuss any new product with your healthcare professional before starting, to make sure it's safe and suitable for you," advises Dr Angela.

From a nutritionist perspective, I advise clients to support their balanced eating plan with supplements such as magnesium, zinc and vitamin B-complex which have been shown to reduce stress levels. Stress raises cortisol levels which affects how we metabolise our food, how well we sleep and how we retain fat, so reducing cortisol levels can result in weight loss.

Creating a long-term weight management plan

Start by determining your end goal, then work your way back. Set realistic goals, and map out each feature of your plan - how you'll approach nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress and recovery.

"Expect a few challenges and perhaps a plateau or two along the way. Plan in advance how you'll respond or reach out, rather than feel overwhelmed. Having this structure in place arms you with confidence and helps you stay on track for the long term," advise Dr Angela.

The importance of expert guidance and realistic expectations

There isn't a one-size-fits all approach - it will depend on your individual goals, health and circumstances. Whether you utilise medication, lifestyle strategies or a combination, what matters most is finding something that is realistic and sustainable for you.

"With professional guidance, consistent habits and a plan that supports your physical and emotional health, lasting change is possible. It's not about a quick fix, but building a foundation for long-term wellbeing," says Dr Angela.

