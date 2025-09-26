Why are more people under 30 getting diabetes? Experts reveal 'decisive' causes and how to avoid it

More and more young people are facing a diagnosis that, until recently, was associated with older age: diabetes. "There has been a notable increase in cases of type 2 diabetes in adolescents and young adults in recent years, something that was previously rare," explains endocrinologist Dr Andrea Azcárate. "This disease was practically exclusive to older adults, but it's becoming increasingly common to see it in people under 30, or even in adolescents." Given this fact, experts are keen to investigate the main causes behind the rise - and here the doctor explains not only what's behind this increase, but also the symptoms to look for and the unique impact on a younger person's health.

What is causing the increase in diabetes cases among younger people?

When it comes to the dramatic rise of diabetes diagnoses in younger people, there's a significant health issue in the spotlight: obesity. "The increase in childhood and adolescent obesity is one of the most decisive factors," says Dr Azcárate. "Easy access to ultra-processed foods that are high in sugar and fats - along with today's oversized portions - has profoundly changed younger people's eating habits."

Our modern lifestyle, with its increased screen time and less physical activity, is also making us more sedentary even when we're young. "This creates conditions where insulin resistance can develop at an early age," she explains.

Diabetes under 30: The impacts on health

Developing youth diabetes even greater health consequences. "Getting type 2 diabetes at a young age means you'll have the disease for longer, so you'll have an increased risk of serious complications during the course of your life - such as diabetic retinopathy, kidney failure, nerve damage and heart disease," explains the specialist.

© Getty Images Diet, exercise and genetics may all come into play

Early onset is also often associated with a more aggressive form of diabetes, which means a faster progression and a poorer response to some treatments.

Type 2 diabetes was practically exclusive to older adults, but it's becoming increasingly common to see it in people under 30, even in adolescents. Dr. Andrea Azcárate, endocrinologist

Diet, exercise... and genetics

Eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle play a key role in the development of type 2 diabetes in younger people. "Eating a diet high in calories, refined sugars and saturated fats can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance, which is a step toward developing type 2 diabetes. The risk increases when you keep up poor eating habits through both childhood and adolescence. Being physically inactive makes it harder for your body to manage blood sugar, which speeds up the development of these types of metabolic disorders."

Genetic factors can predispose young people to developing type 2 diabetes, even if they maintain a healthy lifestyle. The doctor explains, "Some individuals have a clear genetic predisposition, particularly if they have a family history of the disease. Certain genetic variations can impact how the pancreas functions or how the body uses insulin. This means that even with healthy habits, these genetic differences can increase the likelihood of developing certain diseases."

However, although the above factors increase the risk, developing the disease is not inevitable. "In many cases, a healthy lifestyle can significantly delay or even prevent the onset of diabetes, even in people with a genetic predisposition."

In young people, the progression of the disease tends to be faster and more severe

Progression of the disease in young people

When young people develop type 2 diabetes, the disease often progresses more quickly and severely. According to the endocrinologist, this is due to "greater insulin resistance and the earlier onset of complications like hypertension or dyslipidemia. Studies show when type 2 diabetes begins at a young age, it leads to a faster deterioration of pancreatic function and a quicker need for more intensive treatment."

© Getty Images If you're younger when diabetes begins, you're exposed to elevated glucose levels longer, increasing the risk of developing chronic complications at a much earlier age

Symptoms of diabetes

It's important to be aware of the main symptoms to watch for in youth diabetes. The most common signs, according to the doctor, include:

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Irritability or difficulty concentrating

Since type 2 diabetes can be asymptomatic in its early stages, it's crucial to be aware of the risk factors. Look out for indicators like a family history of diabetes or obesity. Also, a key physical change to watch for is Acanthosis nigricans, often an early warning sign of insulin resistance. This is a skin condition that causes dark, velvety patches to form in the folds of the skin, most commonly on the neck or in the armpits.

Excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and blurred vision are all potential warning signs

A preventable problem

The most important thing to keep in mind about type 2 diabetes is that in many cases it can be prevented. "Prevention should start in childhood - by promoting a balanced diet based on increasing the amount of fresh foods, reducing added sugars and controlling portion sizes," explains the doctor. Also essential is daily physical activity, not just in the form of sport, but also through games and hobbies and, above all, less screen time.

Treating diabetes in young people

Are the usual treatments for adults equally effective in young people? Dr Azcárate explains that's not always the case. "Some drugs, such as Metformin, are prescribed to young people with type 2 diabetes. However, the response to the medication can vary due to the physiological and hormonal characteristics of that stage of life."

Treating younger patients is also more complicated because of their emotional state and their ability to stick to the treatment plan, so providing them with emotional support is essential for a successful treatment.

About the expert:

Dr Andrea Azcárate is Head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Department at Sanitas La Moraleja University Campus in Madrid, Spain.