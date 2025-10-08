Does drinking lemon water on an empty stomach help with weight loss? Here's the truth

It's not exactly a juice cleanse, but rumour has it drinking water with fresh lemon juice - whether hot or cold - helps you lose weight. But does it really? Dietitian and nutritionist Paloma Quintana understands why people are confused about the actual benefits of this detox and diet trend, where you drink either hot or cold lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning. Simply saying that lemon water "helps you lose weight" might be accurate in some circumstances, but it's really not telling the full truth.

So what is the real story about the classic diet trick? Find out the truth as we answer some of the most common questions that have been asked about this detoxifying diet ritual.

What are the benefits of lemon water?

Like coconut water, lemon water strictly speaking does have it's benefits but they're not obvious. "You won't necessarily notice any health differences unless you have a severe Vitamin C deficit," explains the nutritionist.

"Drinking water with lemon in it is beneficial - but that's because it means you're likely focused on drinking more water overall. You're choosing that [healthier] option in place of something like a soft drink, for example."

The popular "diet" drink does provide you with some minerals and electrolytes, but not large enough to make a huge difference. "It’s not going to give you the magical effect that everyone talks about," she says. "Those are kind of half-truths."

© Getty Images Lemon water is often replacing more sugary options such as juice or soft drinks, or is helping you focus on drinking more water overall, which is a good choice for both health and weight loss

Lemon water can have a laxative effect, which might make you feel lighter and less bloated, but the expert points out that we can achieve this with herbal tea, for example, or simply with a glass of water.

Dietitian Antonio Andujar says that drinking water with lemon can have benefits to your health, but from a scientific point of view, none of the ones that are most commonly mentioned are entirely accurate. Instead, he says, there may be a placebo effect at work. "Sometimes just believing something is a healthy habit is enough,” he notes. “You're drinking some water with a small amount of Vitamin C, but it really can make you think you feel healthier."

Does drinking water with lemon help you burn fat to lose weight?

"Drinking lemon water does kick-start the digestive process," Andujar explains. "And that makes some people feel better. They don't feel like filling up with breakfast in the morning when they first wake up. They feel better if they skip breakfast and just drink lemon water instead." That said, he does clear up a couple of diet myths about the beverage: "It does not burn fat and it isnt alkalising."

Drinking water with lemon isn't going to give you the magical effect that everyone talks about. Those are kind of half-truths Dietitian and nutritionist Paloma Quintana

So there it is - lemon water on an empty stomach doesn't help us with eliminating fat... unless we're drinking it instead of choosing something like a chocolate shake. "If drinking water with lemon helps you lose weight, it's because you're reducing your calorie intake, not because the lemon is eating away at your fat," he points out.

Are there dangers to drinking lemon water with an empty stomach?

Breaking your fast with lemon water isn't the right thing for everyone, though, so take note. "Drinking it on an empty stomach is fine as long as you you don't have any existing digestive problems or tooth enamel issues," says dietician Quintana, who advises that if you do have digestive or enamel problems, be sure to only drink water with lemon with your meals.

© Getty Images Drinking hot water with lemon in the morning does have some benefits

How much lemon water should you drink in the morning?

If you're drinking water with lemon first thing in the morning, about 250 ml should do. If you're fasting first thing, when you do have your first meal of the day be sure to choose healthy foods with a balance across all the food groups.

How much lemon should we add to the water if we're drinking on an empty stomach? "Any more than half a lemon will be too aggressive for your tooth enamel. And if you’re going to drink water with lemon with your meals, or as a replacement for another type of beverage, a simple slice of lemon should be enough," says Quintana.

© iStock Swap flavoured water with sparkling and a slice of lemon

So what’s the bottom line? If you enjoy drinking water with lemon when you wake up, it may have some positive effects, and it won’t do you any harm, but you shouldn't expect any miracles. It won't prevent constipation or cause you to suddenly lose weight. What you can expect is a comforting morning habit that gives your body a minor boost in vitamins, minerals and electrolytes to start the day.

A good diet and healthy daily habits are what will actually make you look and feel better. Developing a healthy, mindful relationship with food and reducing your intake of processed meals in favour of natural ingredients will make the biggest difference.

About the experts:

Paloma Quintana is a dietitian and nutritionist, podcaster and author of the Spanish-language cookbook Cook, Eat and Lose Fat (Cocina, come y pierde grasa).

Antonio Andujar is a dietician and nutritionist based in Madrid, Spain.