Meet LA Dodgers star Alex Vesia's wife Kayla as he drops out of MLB World Series for 'deeply personal family matter'

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the Toronto Blue Jays tonight in the first game of the MLB World Series. But, the Dodgers will be without their star closer. The team announced that their pitcher, Alex Vesia, was stepping away from the team as he and his wife deal with a "deeply personal family matter." Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, kept information on the situation private, noting that they are "going through the process of trying to backfill [Alex's] spot on the roster."

Alex debuted in the MLB in 2020 for the Miami Marlins, but has played with the Dodgers since 2021. And through it all, his wife, Kayla Vesia has been by his side. The couple have been together for six years, marrying in 2024. They announced they were welcoming their first child together in April 2025.

Here's everything we know about Kayla Vesia.

© Getty Images Kayla was a student athlete in college Kayla went to Minot State College in Minot, North Dakota. During her time in college, she played college soccer. According to her Instagram, she didn't play during her last season due to an injury. Kayla graduated from college in 2018.

© Getty Images Alex slid into Kayla's DMs In January 2019, Alex slid into Kayla's DMs on Instagram, writing: "Hey you!" with a smiling emoji face. Kayla shared the story to her 81.2k TikTok followers, saying that their first date at a dessert shop lasted for "hours and hours." They connected over their love of Supercross, an indoor dirt bike racing competition. A few months after the initial DM, Alex asked Kayla to be his girlfriend.

© Instagram Kayla and Alex got engaged in 2022 After three years of dating, Alex popped the question at Marine Street Beach in San Diego, California. Alex proposed under an archway filled with roses and a sign saying: "Will you marry me?" The baseball player wrote to Instagram: "I get to spend the rest of my life with Mi Bebe! 11-18-2022 holds a special place in my heart! I can’t wait to marry the love of my life!"

© Instagram The couple got married in 2024 After five years of dating, Alex and Kayla got married on January 5, 2024 in San Diego. Kayla wore a strapless, classic gown accessorized with a long veil with pearls. In a collaborative post, the couple shared: "We couldn't have planned for a better day it was everything we dreamed of and more. Very thankful for everyone who traveled and made time to celebrate us!"