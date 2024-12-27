New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and high school sweetheart expecting first baby

Home run! New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is expecting his first child with high school sweetheart Samantha.

The private pair enjoyed a baby shower, with Samantha sharing pictures on her Instagram; it was shared by Luke Voit's wife, Victoria, revealing that the shower was held outdoors, and it appears that the pair are welcoming a baby girl.

The picture showed Samantha glowing in a baby pink bodycon dress with a roll neck, wrapping her arms around Victoria, Sheila King, and Nicole Holder.

They stood in front of a series of baby pink arches, and neutral and pink clothes on a clothes rack.

© Getty Images New York Yankees right fielder Aaron and Samantha are expecting a baby girl

Aaron, 32, and Samantha met at Linden High School in California and both graduated from college together at Fresno State.

They have never publicly shared any information about their romance, and wed in December 2021 at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort in Maui, Hawaii, with the nuptials only revealed when Aaron's teammates including Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres, shared pictures online.

Aaron has also credited Samantha, 31, with helping him to secure a nine-year $360 million contract with the Yankees in December 2022 after negotiations stalled; he was drafted to the team in 2013 and has never played with another team.

© Getty Images Aaron and Samantha are high school sweethearts

"Sam and I were headed to Hawaii to celebrate our anniversary. We had a flight at 8am so two in the morning, three, we’re just staying up [and] we’re going back and forth about different offers from different teams. And I’m telling her, 'I want to stay in New York. I don’t want to go anywhere else,'" he recalled.

Speaking on the Casa De Klub podcast, he revealed: "The conversations with New York really weren’t going anywhere. She was like, 'Call Hal [Steinbrenner]. Just call him up. Tell him how you’re feeling. Tell him what you think.'

"So we call him and I’m just kind of laying it out there, like, 'Hey, I don’t want to go anywhere. This is where I want to be if you can just add one more year to the deal. I’m set. I’m not looking for anything more, I just want one more year. I want to play this game for a long time.'"

© Getty Images Aaron and his wife Samantha during his 2022 contract signing

Hal agreed to the deal, and then left Aaron "speechless" when he added: "And then all of sudden he’s like, 'Oh by the way, we’re also going to make you the next Yankees captain.' I was more speechless about that than hearing about a nine-year deal."

Samantha was by his side when he signed the contract.