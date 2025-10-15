NFL legend makes public plea for kidney donor: 'Thought I would have more time'

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has put out a public plea asking fans to consider donating a kidney. The 41-year-old, who was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing that he has been privately battling a serious health condition since 2006. Nick revealed that he was "diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease," forcing him to reach out to the public to find a donor so he can have a life-saving kidney transplant.

"To my NY Jets & Ohio State Buckeye communities. This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health," Nick began. "In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time."

Explaining why he is reaching out to the public for help, Nick continued: "Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood." He then encouraged those with type O blood to register as potential donors through Columbia University's Irving Medical Center using his full name, Nicholas Mangold, and birthday, January 13, 1984.

"I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating," he said. "Most of all, I'm thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such amazing family, friends and community behind me. While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead." He concluded: "I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon."

Nick received an overwhelming response from followers, many of whom offered to help. "I just signed up. Happy to help if I'm approved. Type O lifelong Jets fan here!" one replied. A second said: "Applied! Type O+ go Buckeyes! Wishing nothing but the best for you." A third added: "I submitted my info. Anything for the best center of all time."

Nick retired in 2016 and spent his entire 11-season career with the Jets, playing in 171 games after he was drafted in 2006 following an impressive college career at Ohio State University. During his NFL career, he made seven Pro Bowl appearances and was twice named a first-team All-Pro, becoming one of the most respected offensive linemen in franchise history. He was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honour in 2022.