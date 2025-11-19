This 10-second yoga pose eases hip tension, aids digestion and calms the mind

When it comes to opening your hips, there's one yoga move - known as Malasana or the Garland Pose - that should be number one on your list, although, full disclosure, it may present a real challenge if you're not accustomed to squatting regularly. Nevertheless, it is a highly recommended movement for women because it deeply opens the pelvic area and strengthens the legs. And while Malasana primarily focuses on hip opening, its benefits extend far beyond that, making it worth mastering. "This pose helps us improve our digestion process, brings calm to our body and mind, strengthens our thighs and ankles, and relieves possible tension in the lower back," comments Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Sara García.

The truth is, this posture can be challenging initially as it engages numerous joints and muscle groups, but we have expert tips on how to modify it for different skill levels. The perceived difficulty of any yoga pose hinges on whether we're able to tackle an advanced routine or are just starting out on our yoga journey.

Mastering Malasana (garland pose): Step-by-step instructions for beginners

To begin practising this asana, start by standing with your toes pointing slightly outwards.

This allows for external rotation in the hips, helping you to work on opening them up. Next:

Gently bend your knees and lower your hips down towards the floor. If your hip flexibility is limited, your heels may lift off the floor but the aim is to maintain enough openness to keep your heels grounded. Keep in mind that the distance between your feet will need to be adjusted based on your own level of hip flexibility. The wider the stance, generally the more comfortable the student will feel, and vice versa. Bring your palms together in a prayer position (Anjali Mudra) and place them at the centre of your chest. If you're able to squat low enough, your elbows should sit inside the knees, gently pushing them outwards to deepen the hip stretch. Aim to keep your spine erect, actively avoiding any rounding or curving of the back. Relax your facial muscles and, ideally, hold the pose for at least 30 seconds, although you may start out with a 10-second pose if you're a beginner. The posture should feel stable and comfortable enough that you can hold it while calmly breathing in and out through your nose. Your breath should be relaxed, with the inhalation and exhalation lasting roughly the same amount of time. To come out of the pose, first release your hands and then slowly begin to straighten your legs to return to a standing position.

Benefits of this asana:

"This pose, like many other yoga asanas that work on hip opening, is highly recommended for pregnant women" the expert indicates. But it's also beneficial for all women because it helps you to gain flexibility and also:

Strengthens leg and glute muscles.

Stretches and tones the back and ankle muscles.

Helps improve digestion and relieve constipation.

Prevents hip problems.

Malasana modifications: How to practice the Garland pose with tight hips

As the yoga instructor explains, if your heels lift off the floor because you have tighter hips, you can place a folded blanket directly underneath your heels. This simple addition provides enough height to enable you to keep your back straight and maintain the posture. "This will help you improve flexibility and strength as you stretch your ankles and thighs," she says.

She adds that if a blanket isn't available, you can alternatively use yoga blocks or any other firm object that provides the necessary support to hold the pose for a few breaths.

"The more regularly we practise Malasana, the fewer modifications we will need, as our body will gain the necessary strength and flexibility to hold the pose for longer each time," she says. "Ideally, we recommend practising this pose regularly, aiming for three times a week, with five repetitions of 30 seconds each. If this proves too much effort initially, you can start by holding it for 10 seconds and gradually increasing to 30 seconds."

Malasana contraindications: When to avoid the garland pose

Are there any reasons to avoid performing this asana? "I don't recommend the Garland pose if you have existing problems in the areas of your body you're relying on to maintain the pose, such as the knees, lower back, hips and ankles," says the expert.

Even if it's your first time practising Malasana, you should never feel discomfort in any of these areas; the only sensation you should experience is that you are actively engaging these areas of your body, but you should never feel pain.