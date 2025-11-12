Get toned arms at 50 with these 5 easy exercises

While it may feel like achieving a well-toned body requires a different approach in midlife than it did in your younger days because of natural hormonal shifts that complicate your workouts, the good news is that firming up is not impossible. So, if you're over 50 and aspire to have the fit arms of Michelle Obama or Nicole Kidman, the main goal is to increase muscle mass and maintain flexibility. But why exactly do arms lose their firmness as we age? While a small amount of exercise might stimulate processes involved in muscle growth for a younger person, these stimuli become considerably weaker in older individuals, particularly from the age of 50 onwards and if you're in menopause.

Fitness expert Sara Álvarez, CEO and Founder of Spain's Reto48 fitness programme, explains the science behind this change: "Recent research suggests that the changes are linked to the 'transformation' of certain genes and the way we begin to respond to physical exercise itself when we're older.

"For example, when a young person exercises, there are changes in the expression of about 150 genes. In the case of older people, it's only 42. This difference seems to explain, among other things, the visible variation in the shape of our bodies, including our arms."

However, the expert adds: "Ageing naturally does have direct consequences on the underlying biological mechanisms that cause muscles to lose both size and strength, but you can work to reverse these processes with a combination of resistance and strength training."

Diet is your best ally: Fuelling muscle growth and firmness

Another key aspect we must consider if we're aiming to achieve strong and toned arms is paying careful attention to our diet. The fitness expert notes: "Diet, in general, affects our muscle and skin health, which is important when we're trying to increase muscle mass and firm up our arms."

Certain foods help balance the hormonal system, so products rich in omega-3 fats, such as oily fish or nuts, are highly beneficial, and your diet needs to be adapted to your training regimen. A good diet should centre on quality protein - think eggs, pulses, or tofu - which you should eat alongside slow-release, complex carbohydrates like brown rice.

Similarly, pre-workout meals are extremely important. These should be based on complex carbohydrates like low-fat cheese or oats. Fruit, turkey, or natural yoghurt are also excellent options.

The 3-day-a-week resistance plan to target 'bingo wings'

To get firmer arms, don’t rely on cardiovascular workouts. The expert advises: "Resistance exercises are very effective from the age of 50 for muscle growth. As for the required workout time, there’s no rigid set rule. Generally, if the person has a balanced physique and is in good health, dedicating around 15 or 20 minutes per session, twice a week, will be enough."

She proposes a specific workout that can be done three days a week, consisting of 3 sets of 10 repetitions for each exercise. Most of the movements require weights or dumbbells, so it is crucial to follow the posture instructions precisely to avoid any back injuries.

Álvarez explains which exercises are the most effective and how to perform them correctly - and don't worry, the dreaded "bingo wings" area is targeted in every single one!

1/ 5 © Getty Images Rest for 30 seconds between each set Overhead Triceps Extension Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms stretched straight up above your head. Carefully lower the dumbbells by bending your elbows behind your head until your hands nearly touch your upper back, then fully extend your arms back up to the starting position. If using two dumbbells is too challenging, you can perform the exercise with just one heavier dumbbell, but remember that your elbows should remain as close to your ears as possible throughout the movement.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Maintain a slight bend in your elbows but don't lock them Lateral raises Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, your arms down by your sides. Maintain a slight bend in your elbows throughout the movement. Lift your arms out to the sides until they are level with your shoulders, ensuring your palms are facing down, then control the movement as you return to the starting position. Rest for 30 seconds between each set. Álvarez points out, "There's no need to obsess over the number printed on the dumbbells. The key to knowing if it's enough is that the last three repetitions require significant effort. When that's no longer the case, it's time to increase the weight by a kilo at a time, or by adding another plate if you're working your arms with machines."

3/ 5 © Getty Images Hold dumbbells with palms facing upwards Bicep curl To perform the move, start standing with your arms down by your sides, holding the dumbbells in a supine grip (palms facing upwards). To begin, bend your arms, curling the dumbbells up towards your shoulders until the biceps are fully contracted at a 90º angle. Then, slowly and with control, lower them back down to the starting position. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.



4/ 5 © Getty Images This floor exercise works out your triceps and chest Floor Press Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor for support. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, starting with your arms fully extended directly above your chest, at shoulder width. Lower the dumbbells vertically towards your chest, keeping your elbows open at roughly a 45 degree angle, and then press back up to the starting position. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

