Get toned arms at 50 with these 5 easy exercises

While it may feel like achieving a well-toned body requires a different approach in midlife than it did in your younger days because of natural hormonal shifts that complicate your workouts, the good news is that firming up is not impossible. So, if you're over 50 and aspire to have the fit arms of Michelle Obama or Nicole Kidman, the main goal is to increase muscle mass and maintain flexibility. But why exactly do arms lose their firmness as we age? While a small amount of exercise might stimulate processes involved in muscle growth for a younger person, these stimuli become considerably weaker in older individuals, particularly from the age of 50 onwards and if you're in menopause.
Fitness expert Sara Álvarez, CEO and Founder of Spain's Reto48 fitness programme, explains the science behind this change: "Recent research suggests that the changes are linked to the 'transformation' of certain genes and the way we begin to respond to physical exercise itself when we're older.
"For example, when a young person exercises, there are changes in the expression of about 150 genes. In the case of older people, it's only 42. This difference seems to explain, among other things, the visible variation in the shape of our bodies, including our arms."
However, the expert adds: "Ageing naturally does have direct consequences on the underlying biological mechanisms that cause muscles to lose both size and strength, but you can work to reverse these processes with a combination of resistance and strength training."
Diet is your best ally: Fuelling muscle growth and firmness
Another key aspect we must consider if we're aiming to achieve strong and toned arms is paying careful attention to our diet. The fitness expert notes: "Diet, in general, affects our muscle and skin health, which is important when we're trying to increase muscle mass and firm up our arms."
Certain foods help balance the hormonal system, so products rich in omega-3 fats, such as oily fish or nuts, are highly beneficial, and your diet needs to be adapted to your training regimen. A good diet should centre on quality protein - think eggs, pulses, or tofu - which you should eat alongside slow-release, complex carbohydrates like brown rice.
Similarly, pre-workout meals are extremely important. These should be based on complex carbohydrates like low-fat cheese or oats. Fruit, turkey, or natural yoghurt are also excellent options.
The 3-day-a-week resistance plan to target 'bingo wings'
To get firmer arms, don’t rely on cardiovascular workouts. The expert advises: "Resistance exercises are very effective from the age of 50 for muscle growth. As for the required workout time, there’s no rigid set rule. Generally, if the person has a balanced physique and is in good health, dedicating around 15 or 20 minutes per session, twice a week, will be enough."
She proposes a specific workout that can be done three days a week, consisting of 3 sets of 10 repetitions for each exercise. Most of the movements require weights or dumbbells, so it is crucial to follow the posture instructions precisely to avoid any back injuries.
Álvarez explains which exercises are the most effective and how to perform them correctly - and don't worry, the dreaded "bingo wings" area is targeted in every single one!