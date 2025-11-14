What is dissociation? Experts explain why it happens and how to cope

Feeling numb or as though you're living on autopilot? This may be a sign of dissociation, a nervous system response to overwhelm, according to clinical psychologists. However, 'zoning out' may not be the best way to cope with stress; with some grounding techniques, you can learn how to stop dissociating and to reconnect with the present. A clinical psychologist shares how…

What is dissociation?

"Dissociation is a phenomenon that occurs when your mind disconnects from your body or the present moment - typically when we feel overwhelmed. It is a protective response from the nervous system that helps us cope by 'numbing out,'" says Dr. Kait Rosiere, a clinical psychologist and Certified ED and Complex Trauma Specialist at Bloom Psychological Services.

Dissociation can occur on a spectrum, from mild daydreaming to severe detachment, which may be seen in trauma.

© Getty Images Zoning out can be a sign of dissociation

What does dissociation feel like?

There are some key signs that you may be dissociating, including feeling the following:

Feeling like you're on autopilot - going through the motions but not feeling fully present in what you're saying or doing

Spaced out or zoned out

Numb or robotic

Like you're in a dream

Unreal

Your vision is blurry, ears might ring, hearing fades out

Out-of-body feeling

Why do people dissociate?

You may be concerned about dissociating, but it is a natural bodily response, as Dr. Rosiere explains: "Dissociation is our brain's built-in emergency brake system. When we are overwhelmed but can't run, fight, or hide - we freeze instead. This tends to happen when we experience overwhelming emotions, debilitating anxiety, long-term stress, sleep deprivation, have a triggering experience or a traumatic memory, or if we are in an environment that feels unsafe to us."

Dissociation can also sometimes be linked to mental health conditions, such as PTSD and anxiety disorders.

When to be concerned?

Occasional dissociation isn't anything to worry about, but there are some times when it may be beneficial to seek help, according to the clinical psychologist, particularly if it impacts your daily life. "If you're feeling numb or dissociation occurs on a broad spectrum from normal experiences like day-dreaming and zoning - to losing chunks of time, not remembering how you got somewhere, or chronically feeling detached from your body or reality," Dr Rosiere explains.

"If this sounds familiar, it's important to reach out to a trauma-informed therapist or psychologist for an evaluation - help is available. Chronic dissociation can indicate PTSD, complex PTSD, or a dissociative disorder."

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Dissociation occurs on a spectrum

How to cope, or ground yourself

"While these moments can feel scary, you can reconnect to the here and now," Dr Rosiere says. Here are a few grounding techniques you can use, whether you're at home by yourself or surrounded by people.

Orient yourself to the present moment:

Name five things you see, four things you feel, three you hear, two you smell, and one you taste Look around the room and find an object that starts with every letter of the alphabet (i.e. A - air conditioner, B - book) Pick a colour and find as many objects as you can around you that match Count backwards from 100 by seven

Actions like these not only bring your brain to the present moment, but they also require cognitive engagement not present during dissociated states.

Reconnect through sensory experiences:

Hold an ice cube Put your face in a bowl of ice water Eat something spicy or strong If you need to be discreet, pinch your nails into your hand or gently bite the inside of your cheek

Body awareness: