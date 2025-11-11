LeAnn Rimes breaks silence on breast augmentation speculation for 911 Nashville

LeAnn Rimes is setting the record straight. The 9-1-1 Nashville star has addressed speculation that she underwent a breast augmentation for her role as Dixie Bennings in the 9-1-1 spinoff after fans questioned her apparent larger bust size in the show. Taking to Instagram for a Q&A on Sunday, LeAnn responded to a comment that simply read, "Boob job," and shut down swirling rumors that she had gone under the knife. "If you are referring to my boobs, I can't believe I am talking about my boobs," she quipped.

"But if you are referring to my boobs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in 9-1-1: Nashville, I have the most massive push-up bra of life on." Clarifying that she did not have enhancement surgery, LeAnn added: "In fact, when I took off the bra one day, my boobs stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell. So no, I did not get a boob job. Nothing that has not been there already."

9-1-1 Nashville premiered in October, just a few months after the end of another one of its follow-ups, 9-1-1: Lone Star; it ran for five seasons and starred Rob Lowe, who gave the "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer some advice on how to take on the series. "I was talking the other day to Rob Lowe, and he was talking about how, 'If you want reality, you don't go to this series. We have the craziest rescues, which is what's so interesting,'" she told Us Weekly of the advice she got from Rob.

"We'll be like, 'There's no way this has happened before in real life.' Then they'll show us the articles because they're pulling from real-life situations." Further speaking on the over-the-top scenes 9-1-1 has become known for — over on the mothership show, lead star Angela Bassett has a rescue to do in space — LeAnn said: "If you think about it — in the world of however many millions of people there are — this stuff is bound to happen to somebody. Every time we think it hasn't really happened, there's an article for that that shows you it has."

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes stars in 9-1-1 Nashville

© Instagram LeAnn claimed a push-up bra was the reason behind her larger bust

© Instagram LeAnn denied breast augmentation surgery

"What I love about it is once you buy into the craziness of this show, you just fall in love with it," she emphasized. "I remember watching the first couple episodes of 9-1-1. I was like, 'What am I watching?' And then about the third episode, I was like, 'Whoa, I'm totally into their own reality.' You just fall in love with it."

© Disney LeAnn Rimes stars as Dixie Bennings in 9-1-1: Nashville

In addition to LeAnn, 9-1-1: Nashville also stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Michael Provost, and Tim Matheson, among others. Showrunner Rashad Raisani recently teased some of the action-packed moments fans will get to see, telling TVLine: "We have an Airstream trailer that ends up on top of a bridge and a poor guy on a Segway tour of the city who ends up impaled on a water tower."

© Getty Images The cast of 9-1-1: Nashville at a premiere event on October 7

He added that the show will bring "a bunch of crazy emergencies where people end up in places where they shouldn't be." And while the spin-off's "DNA, of course, is 9-1-1," Rashad went on, it is taking inspiration from some prestige TV heavyweights to set itself apart.