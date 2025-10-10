Jennifer Lopez reveals 'very thin' frame as she showcases dramatic weight loss in new film

Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid of a transformation, especially if it's for her art. The 56-year-old put her body through its paces last year when she filmed her new movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Jennifer underwent a dramatic change to her appearance as she revealed in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Mornings that she got "very thin" to play the role of "blonde Hollywood bombshell" Ingrid Luna in the Bill Condon-directed film, based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

"I got very thin for the role," she told Gayle. "I just wanted to embody what that old Hollywood musical movie star was like, and there was a delicateness to them and a brassy, brawniness to them, as well. It was a tricky thing in that sense to be Aurora, to be Ingrid Luna, and then to be this kind of otherworldly creature in the Spider Woman, kind of all-powerful, looking over the village, and, you know, who, if she kissed you, it's death. It's bye-bye."

Jennifer filmed the movie last April, which is the same month she listed as her date of separation from her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck, when she filed divorce papers in August 2024. At the time, there was only speculation that the former couple's marriage was in trouble, and when Jennifer displayed her "thin" frame at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Atlas in May 2024, fans thought she had lost weight due to the stress of her failing marriage.

However, she later revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark that her much smaller frame was the result of training for the movie and not her marriage woes. "I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well," she explained. "Now, I'm ready to go. I'm the thinnest I've ever been. I'm in fighting shape right now."

Despite their divorce, Jennifer and Ben appear to be amicable, and they both attended the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman earlier this week, which was produced by Ben through his company, Artists Equity. The former couple posed for photos on the red carpet and were pictured chatting at the event. Jennifer even made sure to give Ben a shoutout at the film's screening, telling the audience: "Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben; this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity."

Ben was clearly proud of his former partner and sang her praises at the premiere. "I wouldn't dream of not being here," he told Entertainment Tonight. "This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role I think that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career, and she's fabulous in it…She's great."