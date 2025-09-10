Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet displays staggering weight loss in surprise wedding photos

Modern Family alum, Eric Stonestreet, is officially a married man after tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer, on September 8. The 54-year-old, who played Cameron Tucker for 11 seasons on the ABC show, announced the news on Tuesday by sharing some photos from their intimate wedding at their home in Kansas City, Missouri. "It's my birthday and guess what I got," Eric, whose birthday was on September 9, captioned the photos of him and his bride. The first image featured Eric standing in front of his house wearing a navy blue suit and a light blue tie, and he looked slimmer than ever as the classic cut showcased his staggering weight loss after he dropped "a couple shirt sizes."

The next photo featured Eric and Lindsay, who looked beautiful in a white satin gown with a crystal belt, holding hands as they entered a room with text over the image reading: "I got married!" A third image showed the newlyweds exchanging a kiss, a fourth picture showed them dancing in a library in front of acoustic guitar players, and the two final images showed the happy couple posing outside their home, with one reading: "The Stonestreets."

Eric and Lindsay got engaged in 2021 after meeting in 2016 at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City. In July, he hinted that their wedding was fast approaching as they neared completion of building their home. "Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that," he told People at the time.

"We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along," he continued. "We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation. So that's our plan, and we're still on track for that."

Weight loss

Meanwhile, Eric's weight loss is the result of his using Mounjaro after he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2009. The actor was "embarrassed" by his diagnosis for a long time and kept it hidden for years, even from his now-wife. "I was embarrassed. I didn't want to tell anybody," he previously told People. "I would hide my injectables and my pills from [Lindsay]. I didn't want her to open the fridge and see something in there."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Eric was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2019

© Getty Images for Norwegian Cruis Eric has lost a staggering amount of weight since 2022

Eric didn't do much about his type 2 diabetes after receiving little support from his doctors, but after consulting an endocrinologist who informed him about Mounjaro, he has been taking the weekly injections since the medication hit the market in May 2022. "It's a game changer," he explained. "It has just been incredible. It's changed my lifestyle, changed my approach to eating, changed my approach to exercise."

© Variety via Getty Images Eric and Lindsay got engaged in 2021

Due to the medication working so well for Eric, he is now a spokesperson for Eli Lilly and Company, maker of Mounjaro. "I felt like, well, if I don't do something along with it, I'm disappointing it. I'm letting it down. Here these people have invented this incredible thing that clearly does its part. Now I need to contribute my part," he said.