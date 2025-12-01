Donald Trump issues confusing latest health update: 'I have no idea'

In his latest update to reporters, President Donald Trump is shining a light on his health — although it seems like he may not have the full picture.

For context, the current POTUS, 79, shared a Thanksgiving message on November 27 on his platform Truth Social, in which he castigated the "Great American Citizens and Patriots" for the seeming demise of the country's values and for being "Politically Correct."

© Getty Images President Donald Trump addressed questions about his recent MRI scans while onboard Air Force One

In his message, he specifically mentioned Governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris' former running mate Tim Walz, using a slur and saying he "does nothing" about the "hundreds of thousands of refugees" allegedly causing conflict in his state.

In response, Walz took to X to simply state: "Release the MRI results," which reporters questioned Trump about on Sunday, November 30, while on board Air Force One. "Governor Walz asked you to release the MRI results," one member of the press asked the President in a clip shared by the White House on YouTube, to which Trump replied by calling him the "incompetent Governor Walz."

© Getty Images He was earlier dared by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to release his results

"If they want to release it, it's okay with me to release it. It's perfect," he stated, even comparing it to "my phone call when I got impeached," referring to his second impeachment in January 2021 (the Senate ultimately voted to acquit him the following month), calling that "perfect" as well.

However, when asked what the MRI was for (which can include not only cognitive imaging, but also comprehensive check-ups for the abdomen, pelvis, heart and more), he replied: "I have no idea… it wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it," and then retorted to CBS News' Weijia Jiang: "I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing."

The 47th President of the United States last received a medical check-up in October at the Walter Reed Medical Center, with White House physician Sean Barbabella releasing a report that was later shared by the White House, which more explicitly states the purpose for the MRI and other scans.

"President Donald J. Trump successfully completed a scheduled follow-up evaluation today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," it stated. "The visit was part of his ongoing health maintenance plan and included advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive health assessments conducted by a multidisciplinary team of specialists."

© Getty Images "If they want to release it, it's okay with me to release it. It's perfect."

"These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness."

It continued: "Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters. In preparation for upcoming international travel, President Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations."

© Getty Images Trump underwent medical check-ups in October at the Walter Reed Medical Center

The report concluded by declaring that Trump "continues to demonstrate excellent overall health," with his "cardiac age" discovered to be "approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age." It summarized the update with: "President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance."