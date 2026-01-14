Are statins bad for you? Heart health expert explains the common side effects

Dealing with health worries is never easy, especially when you have complex terminology and medication thrown at you by doctors, and you're concerned about what it might do to your body in the long term.

If you are someone who struggles with high cholesterol, chances are the specific medication course prescribed to you is statins. More widely prescribed for heart-health management, the tablets have been credited with saving countless lives by lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke.

However, despite their popularity, decades of research and success rate, many people still have questions about what statins actually do, who needs them, and what side effects to watch out for. HELLO! asked the experts to break down the benefits and common concerns behind one of modern medicine’s most prescribed drugs.

What are statins and how do they work?

According to the NHS website, statins are "a group of medicines that can help lower the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood". This cholesterol is the dangerous type that builds up in arteries, leading to blockages that can cause strokes and heart attacks in the worst-case scenario.

Statins work by blocking an enzyme in the liver called HMG-CoA reductase, which plays a key role in producing cholesterol in the body. With that production lessened, the liver can pull more LDL from the bloodstream, reducing overall cholesterol levels and helping keep arteries clear.

The result, when they work, is a prevention of cardiovascular disease, especially in people with high cholesterol, diabetes or a history of heart problems.

Professor Riyaz Patel, consultant cardiologist at Barts Health NHS Trust, told HELLO!: "Statins are the most widely used and proven drugs for helping lower the risk of heart attack and stroke. They are usually offered to people who have heart disease already or are at risk of these diseases, for example, due to a combination of age and risk factors like high blood pressure.

"They work by lowering bad cholesterol, but they are not given only to those with high cholesterol. They work for everyone. This is why you may be offered a statin even if your cholesterol appears normal."

He continued: "This is a common cause of confusion. It is estimated that for every 1mmol/L of LDL lowered by statin, your heart disease risk is lowered by over 20 per cent."

© Getty Images Statins help prevent heart disease by lowering cholesterol

Are statins bad for you?

Despite the clear ability of statins to improve situations, there is a debate that often swirls around them: are they good for you, or are they bad?

Statins have, at times, received some backlash due to sensational media headlines and misinformation. However, decades of research show they are one of the most effective tools for protecting the heart for people who need them.

Like any medication, they are not completely free of side effects. Some people experience:

Muscle aches or soreness

Fatigue or low energy

Headaches

Digestive issues (such as nausea, constipation, or diarrhoea)

Mild increases in blood sugar levels

Sleep disturbances

For most patients, doctors say the benefits far outweigh the negatives, but whether statins are right for you really depends on your individual health profile and condition, so it is advised that you seek medical help before taking them.

Professor Riyaz added: "No, statins are not bad for you. In terms of side effects, some people, maybe 8-10 per cent, may notice muscle symptoms.

"These are hard to predict, but if there are symptoms, they can usually be managed by adjusting the dose or switching the statin. Importantly, over 90 per cent of people who take a statin do so with no concerns at all."

© Getty Images Anyone on the medication is advised to avoid grapefruit juice

What should you avoid when on statins?

While the side effects are controllable, according to the experts, there are a few ways to minimise any negative reactions during your course by avoiding certain triggers and incompatible habits for a healthy heart.

These include changing daily routines or diets to accommodate the statin as it works through your body. Doctors recommend that anyone taking the tablets avoid:

Grapefruit and grapefruit juice - they can interfere with how statins are metabolised

Limit alcohol - high units of alcohol will strain the liver, which is the same organ that processes your medication

Steer clear of high-fat, high-cholesterol foods - this helps the statin work more effectively

"One of the odd things [to avoid] is grapefruit juice. It contains a compound that affects how statins are broken down, so it could affect the levels of the statin in the blood," Professor Riyaz said.

He continued: "Other juices are fine. Alcohol can be taken as usual, in moderation. Some antibiotics can also affect statins, so your doctor should be aware if you are on a statin before prescribing."

© Getty Images Putting on weight while on statins is a myth, according to the experts

Do statins cause weight gain?

Statins are not thought to cause weight gain directly; however, there have been anecdotal reports that people's appetites have increased while on the course of medication. There has been no research that has found a direct correlation between weight gain and statins as of yet.

Professor Riyaz concluded: "There is no suggestion of this from 30 years of statin research."