10 simple changes that can help lower your blood pressure, according to an expert

If you suffer from high blood pressure, your doctor may have prescribed you medication, however there are some simple and effective lifestyle changes you can make to help support you in lowering it. These are my top recommendations for lowering your blood pressure naturally which you can easily incorporate into your daily routine without too much fuss.

Follow a Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet has consistently been applauded for its health benefits. Rich in leafy greens, fresh fruit, whole grains, fatty fish, lean protein and healthy fats, this popular diet can help lower cholesterol, blood pressure and even protect against ageing. Research shows that the diet improves the endothelial function, a key factor in maintaining a healthy blood pressure as well as reducing arterial stiffness, a marker of cardiovascular health.

Watch your waistline

As your weight increases, so do your chances of higher blood pressure. If you're overweight, the likelihood of sleep apnea is greater which in turn can raise your blood pressure. Weight carried around the waistline is particularly important as it can raise the risk of higher blood pressure. Women are at risk if their waist measurement is higher than 35 inches and men are at risk if their waist measurement is higher than 40 inches. If you fall into these categories, consult your healthcare provider about going on a calorie controlled diet and exercise plan to reduce your waist circumference.

Exercise regularly

Aerobic exercise has been shown to reduce blood pressure. As a rule of thumb, ensure you undertake at least 30 minutes of cardio a day. For those with hypertension, regular exercise is recommended for bringing down the blood pressure to safer levels. I often recommend to my clients that they start their day with at least 30-45 minutes of light jogging, cycling or swimming before work. This ensures you get in your recommended activity first thing, so if you end up staying later in the office or going out with friends after work, your fitness routine isn't impacted.

Watch your sodium intake

Research shows that lowering sodium levels to around 1, 500 mg a day can lower blood pressure to around 5 to 6 mm Hg. To keep your sodium levels in check food labels for lower sodium versions, eat less processed foods and cook from scratch when you can without adding table salt to meals and use herbs and spices to flavor your food instead.

Prioritise sleep

Aim to get at least seven hours of sleep every night. Poor sleep can lead to hypertension and increased blood pressure levels. To ensure you get a good night's rest, set yourself up with a good sleep routine. Leave at least 3-4 hours between your last meal and bedtime as going to bed on a full stomach can impact your sleep. Treat yourself to a cup of chamomile tea followed by a warm magnesium bath and a magnesium supplement to help support a good night's rest. Ensure you don't doom scroll and avoid blue light at least two hours before bedtime.

Limit alcohol

If you drink, aim to limit yourself to only one drink per day which can reduce blood pressure by 4mm Hg. One tip I advise my clients is to avoid drinking mid week and enjoying a glass of wine or beer at the weekend instead to reduce your alcohol intake overall.

Don't smoke

The health risks of smoking are widely known and increased blood pressure is one of them. Avoid smoking at all costs and if you are looking to quit, consult your healthcare provider about effective tips to quit smoking for good.

Stress less

Stress is one of the key indicators of higher blood pressure. If you find yourself stressing on a day to day basis, ensure you factor in routine which will help you manage your stress levels. Some find breathing exercises very helpful, others find yoga or meditation the best way to ease stress. I personally enjoy a nature walk to help me unwind after a long day in front of the computer as well as supplementing my healthy diet with a magnesium supplement. Find out which technique works best for you and make time to unwind.

Check in with your blood sugar levels

If you lower your blood sugar levels you will also lower your blood pressure too. Following a Mediterranean diet and ensuring you exercise regularly play a key role in keeping your blood sugar in check. Speak to your healthcare provider about where your blood sugar levels sit and best ways to reduce them.

Reduce cholesterol

Lowering your cholesterol is another key component of lowering your blood pressure. The Mediterranean diet is an excellent way to reduce cholesterol as it is high in healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants which all work together to reduce cholesterol levels. Avoiding fried and processed foods is also important to reduce cholesterol.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest books The Perimenopause Plan and Everyday Easy Vegan