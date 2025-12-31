Westlife's Mark Feehily breaks silence after 2-year health battle and absence from band

If you watched the Royal Variety Performance over Christmas, you likely noticed that Westlife were down a member during their slot on the show.

For the performance, which saw them sing World of Our Own, the iconic Irish boyband was down to just three members, with Mark Feehily missing from the lineup. In fact, Mark has been absent from the band for almost two years now, explaining in February 2024 that he was "standing down" due to three and a half years of ill health, which saw him battle sepsis, pneumonia, plus a hernia that required surgery and a long recovery.

© Instagram Mark wrote a long statement about his health in February 2024

Almost two years since his health explainer, Mark has returned not only to work, but to Instagram to share how he's been doing.

In a clip shared by the singer, Mark revealed he'd teamed up with Irish station RTÉ Radio 1 for a three-part journey through the music that shaped his life and inspired his career. Explaining how he'd found the strength for the project, Mark wrote a heartfelt message, telling fans: "It's been quite difficult to watch my band's big World Tour launch knowing I won't be able to be there with you all to join the party. However. It's been really amazing to see our band still flying so high, and the incredible global support that's still there for us. YOUR support!"

© WireImage Westlife performed without Mark Feehily at the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025 in London

Mark, who is now 45, sent his gratitude to fans for their support, sharing that it has seen him through his recent struggles. "To everyone who has shown me such kindness recently, those I know & those I've never met, your support has kept me going & given me strength when I didn't have any of my own."

Mark Feehily's new move

He went on to explain his health is still not where he needs it to be to return to work, writing: "All of this really drives home the honest truth that I'm simply not ready to take on a massive world tour yet. My body & my mind need time. However, thankfully, sitting in a chair to do a radio show is a completely different physical & mental demand to doing a massive world tour & I feel very lucky to be able to do this new @rteradio1 show."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Mark with his Westlife bandmates

On how it compares to his Westlife stardom, Mark added: "It's not quite a stadium show, but it's a HUGE deal & achievement for me! Right now, to sit back & do absolutely nothing would make things much worse for me both medically and emotionally - so here goes!"

Mark's fans flooded the comments section of his post, sharing their elation at hearing from him and commiseration that they're missing him on the tour.