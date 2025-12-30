King Charles' poignant award for his doctor hints at 2025 health struggles

Earlier in December, King Charles shared that his cancer treatment is set to be reduced in the new year, explaining that the "good news" was down to early diagnosis, successful care and following "doctors' orders" – and this message turned out to be just the start of his public thanks to his medical team.

His Majesty made his appreciation for his doctors known once more in his New Year Honours list for 2025, which was released on Monday. The list saw Professor Philip Anthony Bloom, King Charles' eye surgeon, Professor Charles Deakin, a travelling physician to the King and Queen, and plastic surgeon Simon Eccles, become Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for their service to the monarch.

The honouring of Professor Philip Anthony Bloom is of particular interest, after His Majesty suffered an eye injury in July, which saw his eye look red and inflamed during a state visit from President Macron.

© Getty Images King Charles burst a blood vessel in his eye

The redness was thought to be due to a burst blood vessel in his right eye, which we understood was not related to any existing health conditions.

While His Majesty's eye looked red and irritated, it was likely to be nothing to be concerned about, with the Mayo Clinic noting: "Even a strong sneeze or cough can cause a blood vessel to break in the eye."

© Getty King Charles injured his eye when President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was visiting

Medically known as a subconjunctival haemorrhage, the clinic says that while the King's eye might look alarming, it's usually a harmless condition that disappears within two weeks or so, and doesn't need treatment.

That said, King Charles' decision to honour his eye surgeon suggests he did seek his help at the time.

King Charles' plastic surgeon

The decision to honour plastic surgeon Simon Eccles is an interesting one. It is unknown in which capacity he has served the royals, with the senior consultant plastic surgeon specialising in cosmetic surgery to the face, nose and eyelids, with a focus on reconstructive surgery.

As for the third medical professional honoured, Professor Charles Deakin specialises in resuscitation, major trauma and pre-hospital care.

© Getty King Charles III appreciates his medical team

King Charles' appreciation

This is the second year in a row King Charles has made his appreciation for his medical team known. Last year, his majesty bestowed New Year's Honours on his GP, Dr. Douglas Glass, otherwise known as the apothecary to the King, and his physician, Professor Richard Leach. Both were recognised for their personal service to the monarch and the royal family.

It's not uncommon for doctors of the royal family to receive personal recognition, as King Charles' mother knighted her Head of the Medical Household, Sir Huw Thomas, in 2021.