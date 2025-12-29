Anthony Joshua in hospital following crash that left two dead

Boxer Anthony Joshua has been hospitalised following a car crash in Nigeria, which reportedly killed two people.

Following his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, which took place on 19 December, Anthony flew to Nigeria for the holiday season, where he was involved in a crash on the Ogun-Lagos State expressway earlier on Monday.

According to Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) the boxer's Lexus Jeep crashed into a stationary truck. The Jeep is suspected to have been travelling "beyond the legally prescribed speed limit", according to the FRSC's social media account, which reports the accident took place during "an overtaking manoeuvre". They added: "The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways."

Footage from the crash shows the sportsman sitting in the back seat, appearing dazed and in pain. Road safety officials at the scene said that Anthony was "rescued alive and sustained minor injuries" and has been taken for "medical attention".

© Francois Nel Anthony Joshua travelled to Nigeria

Anthony's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told The Daily Mail Sport: "We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don't want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully he appears okay from what I have seen in the images. We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course."

Regarding the fatalities, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, Commissioner of Ogun State Police, said: "I can confirm an accident occurred and Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital. A vehicle rammed into a stationary vehicle. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities. Anthony Joshua was treated by first-responders at the scene and then taken to hospital."

Post accident, the FRSC wrote on social media: "The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed on behalf of the entire Management and staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured victim, Anthony Joshua, a speedy recovery. "