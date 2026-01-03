Jeremy Clarkson, 65, shares little-known side effect of ‘astonishing’ weight loss drugs

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that the increasingly popular weight loss drug Mounjaro has helped him to lose three stone, but also shared some more surprising side-effects of the jab that are much less mentioned.

In an interview with The Sun, he gave his fans an insight into the other impacts that the medication has had on him, which included not being quite so "quick-witted" and being "grumpier" and a diminished libido, though he confessed that he did not face some of the more common side effects such as constipation.

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson presents the Amazon series Clarkson's Farm

He told the publication: "I find myself doing Hot Seat [Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?], thinking: 'Oh [expletive], I should have said that, but too late now'. But who's to say I wouldn't have thought that when I wasn't on [Mounjaro]?

"Constipation? No, I don't have that. Diminished libido? I'm 65, it's hard to know what's causing that. I'll ask [my wife] Lisa when I get back home."

He also explained that he had lost weight over the course of six months thanks to the medication, though it has slowed down at the moment.

The Clarkson's Farm star added: "I'm nearer to [David] Gandy now than I was a year ago, in the same way that tectonic activity means that South America is moving closer to Australia – not by much. But I can go much further, I can take the dogs out for longer now, so it keeps her happy. I'm much healthier."

On another lesser-known side-effect, the 65-year-old shared that his feet have shrunk: "The shoes I was wearing last year are falling off me as I'm walking around. I think I might be the first person in the world to lose weight on my feet."

What is Mounjaro and what are the side effects?

The once-a-week weight loss jab has been mentioned everywhere in the last year, drawing attention thanks to its promise of appetite suppression and weight reduction. However, as with any medication, it is crucial to understand the full picture.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tizepatide, a drug that mimics two naturally occurring hormones in the body. Dr Angela Kwong, a GP with a special interest in obesity management, spoke to HELLO!, explaining to us that: "Mounjaro is approved in Australia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, weight management in adults with obesity, or those with weight-related health conditions, and most recently, obstructive sleep apnoea in adults with obesity."

© Getty Images Weight loss medications are being used more and more

Leading pharmacist Jason Murphy told us: "The active ingredient, tirzepatide, targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors. That dual mechanism makes Mounjaro different from many other weight loss injections and helps deliver stronger appetite control and more effective weight loss results when used alongside diet and exercise."

As for the side effects, Dr Kwong explained to us that: "The most common side effects are gastrointestinal, nausea, vomiting, constipation, bloating, diarrhoea, and a reduced appetite. These tend to be mild and improve over time as your body adjusts to the medication." The adjustment period for side effects varies between individuals, but subsides once your body gets used to the medication.