Evangeline Lilly's brain damage diagnosis revealed in emotional new video

Evangeline Lilly delivered some "bad news" as she entered the new year when she revealed she has brain damage.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram and which can be viewed above, the Marvel star explained what happened to her.

She spoke candidly about her accident earlier this year which has resulted in her difficult diagnosis.

© Getty She has a long road to recovery ahead of her

"Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers," she said to her social media followers as she confessed she's not looking forward to the uphill battle she faces.

Evangeline was inundated with messages from her fans and friends, including Michelle Pfeiffer who wrote: "You are a warrior. Nothing-not even this will defeat you my friend," and Alyssa Milano, who added: "Thinking about you."

The Lost actress — who retired from acting in June 2024 — previously shocked fans when she showed off her bloody and bruised face after her accident.

At the time, she penned an essay on Substack and explained how she'd fainted at the beach and her face had been "punctured" by the rock. Evangeline said she's suffered from fainting spells since she was a little girl but had never injured herself to this degree before.

© Instagram Evangeline punctured her face after falling into a boulder on the beach

Evangeline and her partner Norman Kali welcomed their first son, Kehekili, in 2011, and a second child in 2015, whose name and gender they have chosen to keep private.

What is Traumatic Brain Injury?

Headway.org describes Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) as "an injury to the brain caused by a trauma to the head (head injury)."

The website also explains that a brain injury "can affect any of our cognitive skills, causing difficulties with our ability to think, learn and remember."

