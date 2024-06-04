Evangeline Lilly announces major news leaving fans heartbroken

Evangeline Lilly, best known for her captivating roles in Lost and the Ant-Man franchise, has announced her decision to step away from acting after two decades in the spotlight.

The 44-year-old actress shared this heartfelt news with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday, leaving many heartbroken but supportive.

In her poignant post, Evangeline expressed a deep sense of joy and contentment with her decision. "I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision," she wrote, radiating happiness and peace.

Reflecting on the choice to step back from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, she continued: "Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings.

“Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment."

For those unfamiliar, dharma in Hinduism refers to a cosmic law underlying right behavior and social order, a principle Evangeline has embraced wholeheartedly.

She hinted at a possible return to acting but emphasized that it wouldn't be happening anytime soon. "I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY," she affirmed.

To accompany her announcement, Evangeline shared a touching fan-made mash-up video. The first clip featured her under a full moon on the set of Lost, expressing her future aspirations of retiring to focus on her family and humanitarian efforts.

The subsequent clip included a profound excerpt from Maya Angelou, where the iconic poet discusses life's ephemeral nature. "I didn't come here to stay," Angelou poignantly stated, "I didn't come to this earth to stay."

Evangeline commented on the compilation with heartfelt gratitude. "Thank you @lost_theothers for digging up this (nearly twenty-year-old) footage of me speaking out my dreams under (what looks like) a full moon," she remarked.

"And thank you to @femalepoetssociety for digging up this (much older) footage of the incredible #mayaangelou perfectly articulating how I feel about life."

Since 2010, Evangeline has been in a loving relationship with Norman Kali, a production assistant.

The couple welcomed their first son, Kehekili, in 2011, and a second child in 2015, whose name and gender they have chosen to keep private.

This announcement comes a year after Evangeline expressed her desire for a standalone Marvel movie. While promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at its world premiere in Los Angeles in February 2023, she shared her ambitions for a Wasp-centric film. "Well, I'm going to make a pitch that I think it might be time for Hope spin-off... for a Wasp standalone film," she confidently declared.

Evangeline has been a significant part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since her debut in the 2015 movie Ant-Man. She fondly reminisced about her journey within the MCU, stating, "When we first came into the universe, it was so established with Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and all the original gangsters.

“And we were just like these new kids on the block who were trying to earn our stripes. And now all of a sudden we're in the center at the launching point of Phase 5, and it feels really cool."

Her influence on the Ant-Man films extended beyond her on-screen performance. Evangeline previously revealed her substantial input into the movie's script. "I have a lot of opinions and I'd love to share them and I'd love to give you my thoughts on all of this," she said.

Her confidence and clarity in contributing ideas marked a significant shift from her earlier hesitations. "Instead of, before I even speak, already... brushing my own ideas under the carpet, which is an old habit of mine. Like, 'Yeah, this probably isn't a very good idea, but...' or, 'You don't have to use this, I'm just going to tell you what it is.'"