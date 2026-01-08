Brett Favre gives huge health update amidst Parkinson's battle and rumors he's 'given up'

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has shared a moving update pertaining to his struggles with Parkinson's, which he announced that he was diagnosed with in September 2024 during a congressional hearing.

Rumors began to swirl that he had "given up," however Brett expressed that that couldn't be further from the truth.

He recently shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Thank you everyone for your prayers and concerns, but contrary to reports, I have not given up hope in my battle with Parkinson's!"

Brett confirmed: "Not sure where this came from — but just like I never gave up on the gridiron —not going to start now. I pray there will be a cure one day and I appreciate you all."

Fans took to the comments to show support. One person wrote: 'Never quit, Favre. Your toughness on the field inspires us all. Rooting for you!" A second fan added: "You are always in my prayers. Your strength and fight inspires us all." A third follower continued: "Keep fighting Brett. Wishing for a cure for all impacted by this unforgiving disease."

During a recent episode of the 4th and Favre podcast, Brette explained his day-to-day obstacles and how he overcomes them. He shared: "So, when I wake up in the morning before I take my medicine, I'm as close to a two by four as you could possibly get. And once I take my medicine, it's like the muscles and the joints kind of ease their grip on me."

He added: "When I get fatigued, mainly toward the end of the day, I do shake a little bit. My cognitive memory – part of it, right now it's OK."

The former football player also explained that learning about the disease was a learning curve for him.

He revealed: "I'm probably like most people – I thought there was just one Parkinson's and that was it. There's not. There's multiple, many forms of Parkinson's. And I have what's called idiopathic, which is the most common."

The three-time MVP provided further insight and shared: 'But as I've learned, the Parkinson's that I have has three different characteristics. One of those three you'll have as the dominant side effect. It's cognitive and memory is one. Shaking and tremors is two. And rigidity and stiffness is three. I major in the rigidity and stiffness."

Brett also shut down a common misconception about the disease when it personally comes to him. He said: "I think the other thing most people think when they hear of Parkinson's is they think of shaking. I get from time to time, 'Oh you must not be too bad because you don't shake.' I have very little shaking. I have some, but it's pretty rare."