Carrie Underwood looks phenomenal in tiny shorts as she reveals secrets to toned physique

Carrie Underwood is an inspiration! The award-winning country star looked amazing in a new series of photos posted on Instagram on January 13, showing her doing various workouts.

In the pictures, Carrie wore a pair of shorts and a vest top teamed with sneakers, showcasing her incredible physique.

Alongside each photo, the American Idol judge shared her top tips on staying fit and healthy. These included "choosing fresh, home-grown ingredients" for "cleaner and more nourishing meals" as well as prioritizing daily movement.

"Even 5 minutes of movement can support steady energy and a better mood," she shared.

Carrie also advised that when it comes to a fitness goal, the key is to stay accountable so it continues long term. "Following a plan, working out with a friend, and tracking progress helps build consistency and clarity around what's working."

Carrie's fitness app was launched in 2020 with her personal trainer, Eve Overland. The app is described as "a fresh and balanced approach to wellness, that follows her knowledgeable and fun fitness routine."

Ahead of the app's release, Carrie – along with Eve and her nutritionist, Cara Clark – published an accompanying book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with Fit52Life.

Carrie admitted that she created her book and fitness app to help cope with other people's opinions of her.

"I shouldn’t care what people think about me," she told Women's Health magazine, after recounting body shaming she received on message boards in her American Idol days.

"I was tired, and I kept buying bigger clothes. I knew I could be better for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators."

It's been a busy time for Carrie, who is gearing up for season 24 of American Idol, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

And when she isn't busy working, the star loves nothing more than spending time with her husband and sons.

Carrie has been married to Mike Fisher since 2010 and the couple are doting parents to sons Jacob and Isaiah, who largely kept out of the spotlight.

The family live on a $3M farm in Tennessee, and Carrie opened up about the simplicity of her day to day life on it, something she cherishes in her downtime.

Talking to Absolute Radio Country, she said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."