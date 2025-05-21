Carrie Underwood brings 'new life' into 400-acre farm as she finally returns home

The American Idol finale wrapped up just in time for Carrie Underwood to welcome a new addition to her family.

Just days after the long-running show wrapped up its 23rd season, the first she served as judge on, the "Before He Cheats" singer revealed her farm had welcomed a new baby lamb, on the very same day that the finale aired.

When she's not on stage or on television, the country star is based in Tennessee, where she lives on a 400-acre farm in Franklin with her husband, Mike Fisher, who she married in 2010, and their two sons, Isaiah Michael, nine, and Jacob Bryan, five.

© Instagram Carrie welcomed a new member to her farm

Carrie took to Instagram this week and shared some adorable photos of her farm's newly born member, including a sweet selfie with the lamb, and a video of him being fed by his mother.

"Surprise! We've got another new life around the farm!" Carrie announced in her caption, before revealing: "This little guy happened to be born on the day of the @americanidol finale, so we figured it would only be right if we named him Jamal!!!" referring to season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, who won over Breanna Nix and John Foster."

"Mama and Baby J are doing well… and I'm popping by the barn to get snuggles every chance I get! Welcome to the world, little dude!" she added.

© Instagram She had an apt name for the little lamb

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with the official American Idol page aptly writing: "Already lookin' like a winner," as others followed suit with: "He is so beautiful! Congratulations," and: "What a sweet baby!" as well as: "Love this so much! How fitting."

Carrie just wrapped up her first season serving as a judge on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, 20 years after she won season four of the show in 2005. As for whether she will be back, showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick, speaking with TVLine, stayed largely mum on what the judges panel will look like next season, but promised official confirmation is coming soon.

© Getty The singer just wrapped up her first season as judge on American Idol

Gushing about Carrie's judging debut following Katy Perry's departure, she said: "I think she brought so much," adding: "She really had to carve out her own role. She was stepping into the shoes of a former judge, but she needed to be her own person, and she definitely did that."

"I think she brought a nostalgia factor, and I also like that she brought a little criticism and constructive feedback, which is very much needed. She knows back in her day how hard she was pushed every week to become the best. So I think she's brought a lot to the show, and I hope people love it," she further shared.

© CBS Photo Archive With her husband Mike

Then, asked whether next season will feature the same panel of judges, Meghan first noted "it's early days still," but maintained: "I love our panel."

"I think we're in a good place," she went on, emphasizing: "They're all passionate about the show. Obviously, American Idol is coming back as a show, and we already have thousands of submissions coming in for next season. The momentum is coming, but we'll have to stay tuned. We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon, and we're excited about the show doing so well."