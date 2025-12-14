Carrie Underwood unveils hair transformation that gets fans talking

For years, Carrie Underwood has adopted bright blonde hair that has become her signature style, but now it appears the Grammy-winning country star has embraced a more natural look. The singer took to social media to share that she had partnered with St Jude's Hospital – but it was her new look that had everyone talking.

The post featured a selfie of Carrie in a St Jude tee; "Every child deserves hope. Become a Partner in Hope with @stjude and get your @musicgives shirt at musicgives.org and help kids facing cancer," she captioned the post.

© Carrie Underwood Carrie's selfie got fans talking

In the selfie it was clear that Carrie's hair appeared to has been returned to her natural color, a gorgeous glossy warm-toned brunette color with highlights that hit her collarbones. "Still very pretty but looks like a different person!" commented one fan on the transformation, as another added: "I love the brunette hair. Nothing wrong with a change. Very pretty Ms. Underwood."

The color complimented dark brown eyebrows and brown eyes, and it's been a journey the last few months to return to this color.

"The last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12-years-old," she told fans as she shared a picture of her unbleached but still blonde hair color in a selfie taken after a stylist appointment with Katelin Megert, whose services start at $375 for a full custom color.

© Disney via Getty Images Carrie on American Idol in 2025

"I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," she added, with family and friend including Miranda Lambert "loving it".

Carrie found fame 20 years ago on American Idol, and the country fell in love with her blonde ringlets. In the years since her hair has become a quintessential part of her persona, with Carrie known for her long blonde locks.

© Carrie Underwood Carrie unveiled a new hair color in August 2025

The change for the mom-of-two coincides with a historic professional milestone, as the 42-year-old was recently named the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time with over 95 million units sold in the US alone; Shania Twain was the previous holder of the title, according to the RIAA.

Carrie – an eight-time Grammy winner, 16 ACM Awards honoree, and mom-of-two – thanked the fans in an emotional speech after the Recording Industry Association of America announced the news. "Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting," she said. "I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have shown up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed."

© WireImage Carrie was known for her blonde ringlets

Carrie accepted the plaque to celebrate the achievement following her performance at the Grand Ole Opry in mid-October during which she honored the late songwriter Brett James.

She wore the gorgeous Lima Dress by Mariandrée Gaitáns – a strapless royal blue mini dress with stunning hand-stitched floral and beaded embellishment. "Thank you to the incredible team behind this magic moment. We’re so proud to see Carrie become an MG girl!" the brand shared on social media.