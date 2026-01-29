Oprah Winfrey, 72, shows off her workout routine after weight loss and 'two new knees'

Oprah Winfrey is celebrating 72 by putting her health front and center! The TV and entertainment mogul took to her social media page with a look at how her workout routine has evolved in her 70s.

As you can see in the video above, Oprah demonstrates her techniques for strength training. She also posted a message beside the clip, which read: "Life at 72 is looking different than every other decade."

"Two summers and two new knees ago, I decided to add strength training to my workouts because we all need to maintain muscle as we get older," she continued. "I can't say I'm ready for the Olympics like Adele [which she supplemented with a reference clip] but I sure feel stronger!"

© Getty Images Happy birthday, Oprah!

"So in honor of another trip around the sun for me, go try something new. You never know where it will lead you." Previously, Oprah explained that it was her 2021 knee surgery that inspired her to take a closer look at her health.

She has been open in recent years about her use of GLP-1s and weight loss medication. "I'm not constantly punishing myself," she told People. "I hardly recognize the woman I've become. But she's a happy woman."

"If you have obesity in your gene pool, I want people to know it's not your fault," Oprah said. "I want people to stop blaming yourself for genes and an environment you can't control. I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications, or whether you want to keep dieting."