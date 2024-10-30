Tracee Ellis Ross is glowing in a swimsuit on 52nd birthday

Happy birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross! The actress and fashion icon celebrated her 52nd birthday on Tuesday, October 29, and marked the day with some recent photos.

The star took to her Instagram page with a compilation of some snaps and wrote alongside them: "Hello 52! Working on my birthday ain't so bad. Thank you for all the wishes & love. Now go VOTE!"

Among her pictures were some clips of herself performing her skincare routine in the bathtub, a birthday balloon in her honor, a mini-celebration, and some more shots of her tropical shooting location.

She kicked off the post, however, with one of her joyful swimsuit photos, wearing a black one-piece that showed off her legs with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Tracee was quickly inundated with scores of birthday wishes from her famous friends, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "Happy Birthday to the most inspiring, talented, loyal and loving friend! Keep shining that bright light on us all!" and Natalie Portman saying: "Happy birthday queen!"

Gabrielle Union, who also turned 52 on October 29, commented: "Happy Birthday Scorpio twin!!! I love u lady!" and her sister Chudney replied: "Happy birthday, Tracee! We love you so much. Hope you had a lovely day."

Diana Ross also posted a tribute to her daughter, sharing a collection of some of their many moments together in the spotlight, complete twins of each other.

"Happy birthday, sweetheart," she lovingly penned. "Enjoy this special moment. 'You and me together baby, you and me!'"

While Tracee was busy working, Diana was on hand to mark the special day for the youngest in her family, her grandson Ziggy, the son of Tracee's half-brother Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.

© Instagram The actress received an intimate celebration while working on her birthday

Ziggy turned four years old on October 29 as well, his aunt's birthday twin, and received a lavish Pirates of the Caribbean themed party, surrounded by his parents, his older siblings, and his doting grandma.

Ashlee captioned a post capturing the celebration with: "Happy 4th Birthday to our amazing Ziggy!!!!! We love you so much!! You keep us all laughing, and dressing up!! I love you my silly, fun, cuddly boy, pirates forever," including a sweet shot of Diana kissing her grandson.

© Instagram "Happy birthday, sweetheart. Enjoy this special moment. 'You and me together baby, you and me!'"

Tracee also kept her nephew in mind, posting several photos of him on her Instagram Stories, sharing adorable snaps of him and writing: "Happiest birthday to my nephew Ziggy Blu," and: "You're getting soooo big!" sweetly adding: "Auntie tracee luvs u."

In a previous interview with NPR for their podcast It's Been a Minute, the Black-ish star opened up about embracing life in her 50s and candidly said: "Well, I personally have always loved getting older, like genuinely, I think it's an honor to get older. Not everybody gets to get older, and I'm not sure why we don't look at it that way."

"I know we are obsessed with youth. I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. But, I am so much more comfortable in my skin."