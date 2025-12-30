Oprah Winfrey admits 'embarrassment' over 211 lbs weight as she opens up about body transformation using GLP-1s

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her painful, public struggle with her body image and how using weight loss drugs helped her feel "free". The television star shared details of what her life has been like since starting GLP-1 weight loss medication two and a half years ago in a new cover story for People.

"I thought it was about discipline and willpower. But I stopped blaming myself," she shared. “I feel more alive and more vibrant than I’ve ever been."

The star has lost almost 50 lbs on her weight loss journey, which was kick-started when she underwent a knee operation in 2021. Oprah revealed that her highest weight was 237 lbs, before she began to use GLP-1 medication, which is typically used as an appetite suppressant.

© Getty Images Oprah opened up about her weight-loss

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy are diabetes treatments that help suppress appetite and are typically administered through weekly injections.

Oprah revealed that her exercise routine combines "side-planking and deadlifting" and she trains six days a week for about two hours, hiking or doing cardio or resistance training.

She also shared that she no longer drinks alcohol. "I’m not constantly punishing myself," she explained. "I hardly recognize the woman I’ve become. But she’s a happy woman."

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey in 1988

The 71-year-old has detailed her weight-loss journey in a new book with obesity expert Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff, Enough: Your Health, Your Weight and What It’s Like to Be Free, out January 13.

"I’ve always been confident in whatever I was doing, but I was at the same time disappointed in my overweight body," she said. "Was I embarrassed by it? Yes. Was I disappointed in myself for continuing to fail? Yes, every single time. I felt it was my fault." She explained that failure "felt doubly shameful because I have access to so much: chefs and trainers and the healthiest of foods".

She continued: "I wanted to be one of those people who could be at peace with myself being overweight. But everything in my life, in the culture, in society, in my brain, was telling me the opposite: 'You have failed because you have not conquered this thing.'"

Oprah recognises the effect that her weight had on her physical as well as mental wellbeing. "I was not healthy at 211 lbs. A lot of people tell me they can be overweight and healthy. I was not. I was pre-diabetic, and my cholesterol numbers were high," she shared.

The star describes the medication as "a tool to help you manage the messages that are being sent to your brain about overeating." She takes her shots weekly, but "sometimes I can go 10 or 12 days because I still feel the effects of the week before," she explained.

© Getty Images Oprah lost 50 Ibs

Fortunately, Oprah has experienced minimal side effects from the drugs. "I had some digestion issues, so I have to drink enough water, and I have to take magnesium," she said. "You need to start slowly and gradually. If you start by taking too much at one time, you have more of a chance of messing yourself up."

Nutritionist and exercise scientist Amelia Phillips spoke to us about the side effects of weight-loss drugs. While the drugs can lead to significant fat reduction and improved metabolic health, experts say there are important nuances to understand about how they affect muscle, metabolism and overall strength.

"Ozempic (semaglutide) mimics the gut hormone GLP-1, which slows gastric emptying, reduces appetite and improves insulin release, helping to stabilise blood sugar and curb cravings," explained registered exercise scientist and nutritionist Amelia. "These effects lead to an overall reduction in calorie intake and weight loss, primarily from fat, especially visceral fat. However, we do see a loss in lean muscle tissue as well."

"While the fat loss is beneficial for health, the drop in muscle mass is concerning because muscle supports metabolism, strength, mobility and glucose regulation, helping to prevent frailty, chronic disease and age-related decline."

GP Dr Crystal Wyllie also spoke to us about how muscle loss is not unique to Ozempic users, it’s a known side effect of rapid weight loss in general. "Rapid weight loss, even without the use of medications, can result in a significant loss of muscle mass, especially if you are not getting adequate nutrition or doing exercises to support strength," said Dr Wyllie. "Other potential side effects of weight-loss medications, like nausea, dizziness and fatigue, can make physical activity feel harder, especially in the first few weeks of treatment or when increasing your dose."

In the past, Oprah revealed her goal weight was 160 lbs., but now she has refrained from sharing her current weight.