Watch: Mark Wahlberg reveals high-protein breakfast he eats 'every day' after 4 a.m. workout

Mark Wahlberg has an extremely disciplined routine that sees him hit the gym daily at 4 a.m., but it's not just his pre-dawn workouts he follows religiously.

The actor revealed in a video on Instagram, which you can watch above, that he sticks to the same high-protein breakfast "every day."

"I eat the same breakfast every day but I feel better every day!!" he captioned the clip.

Mark's go-to breakfast items of choice are three boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, lean turkey, and salmon, garnished with lemon and blueberries.

"It's 7 a.m., we are about to have breakfast," Mark says in the clip. "We got the hard-boiled eggs, the scrambled eggs with turkey, the salmon, the blueberries."

"Same [expletive], every day," he added, before fist-bumping his personal chef Lawrence Duran.

As Mark tucked into his meal, he concluded: "Same old, same old. Every day."

Nutritionist, Faye James, told us: "Eggs are rich in energy boosting properties like phosphorus, potassium, and choline. Each egg contains around 6g of protein, so starting the day with two or three eggs is a great way to hit your protein goals."

Mark famously has an extremely regimented workout schedule, including a 2:30 am wakeup call, two daily workouts, golfing and cryotherapy chamber recovery.

Speaking in the past to Men's Health about his strict daily routine, Mark said: "The only way to be the best is to keep working like you got nothing. Keep getting after it, and be more and more aggressive, more and more focused every day. I don’t know. I have more drive and desire now than I ever have."