Top hair and beauty tips for the festive season

The festive season is upon us, bringing with it a busy social calendar full of excuses to get dressed up and rock glamorous make-up. Whether you're celebrating with friends or getting ready for the office party, we take a look at the hair and beauty tricks to keep you looking your best this Christmas…

A few tricks can help save time on your hair and beauty routine this festive season

Master the smokey eye

December is definitely the season to grab charcoal eyeliner or some sparkly eyeshadow for glitz and glamour. The key is to blend - use a softer colour in the corner of your eye and add the darker shades as you work your way out.

Look after your locks

All hair types can suffer during winter from the constant switching between the cold outside to the heat indoors. The change in temperatures dries out your hair, so start using moisturising conditioner – once a week use a deep-condition hair mask for extra shine.

Get a healthy glow

With all those winter layers you can end up losing your summer tan, but if you want a natural glow opt for a gradual fake tan to slowly build the colour for a natural finish.

Flaunt your pearly-white smile

All the peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes consumed during autumn can wreak havoc on your teeth, so grab some whitening strips and use sparingly to cover up any stains.

Make sure to exfoliate your lips and keep your skin moisturised during the colder months

Keep skin moisturised

Winter can be harsh on your skin because the air dries it out, which can cause problems such as eczema and psoriasis which can flare up. Make sure to drink more water and moisturise every morning while your skin is still damp.

Exfoliate your lips

Keep your lips looking luscious and healthy this party season by exfoliating regularly. Simply mix some honey and brown sugar and rub on your lips for a natural, quick fix.

Opt for fuss-free glamorous curls

Every season has different trends, but you can never go wrong with tumbling tousled curls. Heated rollers are an easy way of achieving this classic beauty look, and they can be worn while you wrap your Christmas presents for easy multitasking!

Get a manicure

If you're running from party to party, or travelling across the country to see relatives, you don't always have time to pop to a salon to top up your manicure. Gel nails make a great alternative as they will last from Christmas to New Year's Eve without chipping – pick a wintery shade such as plum for a chic look.

Practice contouring

It's not the easiest of make-up tricks so make sure to practice before you hit the office party. For extra radiance focus on the highlighting aspect for a fresh-faced glow.

